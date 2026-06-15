Texas star Adrian Rodriguez retroactively given historic CWS cycle after scoring change

It’s not every day a player hits for a cycle at the College World Series. In fact, it has only happened two times in history before today.

But it’s certainly much rarer for a player to hit for the cycle retroactively. Texas shortstop Adrian Rodriguez now has the unique distinction after a scoring correction granted him a cycle while he was standing in the dugout.

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Rodriguez blasted a two-run home run in the bottom of the sixth inning, potentially completing his cycle. One problem? He had been scored with a double and two singles prior to the home run.

That was about to change, though. The officials took a closer look at a play that was ruled a single and a two-base error on a hit to left center field in the second inning. And they ended up overturning the call, much to the delight of Adrian Rodriguez and the Texas dugout.

“Guys, I have breaking news in my ears,” play-by-play announcer Mike Monaco said in the bottom of the seventh inning. “They have just officially changed it to a triple for Adrian Rodriguez, and he now has the third cycle in Men’s College World Series history. He joins (Arizona‘s) Jerry Kindall and Tennessee‘s Christian Moore from just a couple years ago.”

Every Adrian Rodriguez knock from the 3rd ever Cycle in College World Series history! 🔥 #HookEm #MCWS https://t.co/ohG5CijQ42 pic.twitter.com/SeZg8LB0pb — Noah Bieniek (Bee-Nick) (@NoahB77_) June 15, 2026

It didn’t take long for the rest of the crew to weigh in. Ben McDonald quickly piped up.

“It’s the right call,” he said.

With the cycle now in the books, the broadcast booth reviewed the play in question one last time. It was a hit that fell between Alabama center fielder Bryce Fowler and left fielder Eric Hines.

“You be the judge on this one,” McDonald said. “Right here, you can’t call the error here. They were calling it right there off the glove, but with the miscommunication you’re actually wondering is Fowler going to be the one that’s going to catch it. Hines was credited for the error, but I think it is the right call, as (Adrian Rodriguez) never broke stride and got to third base easily after the ball got past them.”

Cycle intact. A remarkable bit of history at the College World Series.

“It was funny because in the dugout after the home run everyone was questioning, ‘Is it a cycle? Is it a cycle?'” sideline reporter Taylor McGregor said. “So they’re very much aware of what was transpiring and they’re going to be happy to learn that was changed to a triple.”