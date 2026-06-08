Texas Tech AD Kirby Hocutt releases statement after QB Brendan Sorsby ruled eligible

Texas Tech AD Kirby Hocutt released a statement on Brendan Sorsby being granted a preliminary injunction against the NCAA. The QB is now eligible to play college football this season.

“As we have said before, we do not believe that the circumstances of Brendan’s case warranted permanent ineligibility,” Hocutt said. “As he returns to our football program, we remain committed to supporting Brendan’s recovery and ensuring his compliance with the court’s order. A comprehensive support structure, including clinical care, monitoring, and compliance checks, will remain fully in place for the duration of Brendan’s time as a student at Texas Tech.”

$19.99 gets you a FULL year of On3 | Rivals national coverage

According to the injunction, Sorsby will be suspended for the first two games of the 2026 season. Sorsby’s attorney ultimately agreed with the decision and released an eye-opening statement following the ruling.

“This is a just result,” Jefferey Kessler said. “He will continue in treatment, devote himself to his team and educating others about the dangers of gambling addiction, and there is no damage to the competitive integrity of NCAA games.”

While Sorsby’s camp and the Texas Tech administration are in favor of this ruling, the NCAA released a scathing statement in the wake of the ruling. Many of those outside Lubbock thought Sorsby was bound to never play college football again.

“The NCAA strongly disagrees with the court’s ruling in Sorsby’s case and is deeply concerned about the damaging, far-reaching and broadly destabilizing ramifications of this outcome — which undermines and corrupts the integrity of sports,” the NCAA statement read. “The NCAA is committed to supporting student-athlete mental health but must continue to aggressively defend against actions that defraud college athletics and threaten competitive integrity, such as betting on one’s own sport.”

Sorsby checked into a gambling addiction rehab center in mid-April and has since been released. The Texas Tech quarterback has been diagnosed with a gambling and anxiety disorder and recently completed a 35-day stint in an Arizona gambling rehabilitation center, according to his attorneys.

According to court documents, Sorsby placed at least 40 bets involving Indiana as a quarterback for the Hoosiers. He also used sportsbook accounts registered to family members and friends to wager roughly $90,000 over four years. The quarterback continued to gamble after transferring from Cincinnati to Texas Tech in December 2025.

After two years of development at Indiana, he spent the last two with the Bearcats and is expected to captain the Red Raiders back to the College Football Playoff in 2026. All told, he’s played 35 games and has 7,208 yards, 60 touchdowns, 18 interceptions, a 61.4% completion percentage, 1,295 rushing yards and 22 rushing touchdowns in his career.