Texas Tech AD Kirby Hocutt: 'We did not fund' Brendan Sorsby's lawsuit against NCAA

Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby was granted a temporary injunction against the NCAA on Monday in Lubbock County Court. Sorsby will be suspended for the first two games of the season.

Texas Tech athletic director Kirby Hocutt released a statement Wednesday in the wake of multiple Big 12 athletic directors speaking out against the Red Raiders and Sorsby. In the statement, Hocutt said Texas Tech “is not a party to Brendan’s lawsuit. We did not file it. We did not fund it.”

Monday’s ruling prevents the NCAA from punishing Sorsby for violating its rules on sports gambling. It opens up questions about the future of the NCAA, which previously rejected his request for reinstatement and appeal.

The NCAA is expected to appeal Monday’s decision, but the timeline could take up to a year. Any other recourse would violate the injunction enjoining the NCAA’s rule of restitution. Reactions have rolled in across college sports throughout Monday.

NCAA president Charlie Baker called for Congressional action. Kansas State athletic director Gene Taylor told Yahoo! Sports that they’ve had “serious” talks about not playing Texas Tech.

“I understand the frustration,” Hocutt said, aimed at his colleagues across college sports. “This situation is hard, it is new, and there is no perfect answer. The system we’re operating within is binary, but the situation is not. We are open to ongoing conversations about how to best handle these issues as an industry going forward. We will continue to be transparent in our decision-making. Most importantly, we will keep doing what we have always done, put our students first.”

Brendan Sorsby previously acknowledged in court documents that he placed dozens of bets on his own team when at Indiana. According to NCAA guidelines released in 2023, players who “wager on their own games or on other sports at their own schools” will “potentially face permanent loss of collegiate eligibility in all sports.” That also applies if an athlete engages in activities that influence the outcome of their own games or knowingly provides information to individuals involved in sports betting.

“As someone who has dedicated his career to college sports, I, too, believe integrity is central to our industry’s success,” Hocutt said. “I also think integrity applies on more than one front. The integrity of sport matters.”