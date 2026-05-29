Texas Tech appeal: 'Athletes will be disincentivized from seeking help' if NCAA rules Brendan Sorsby ineligible

Texas Tech has filed its appeal to the NCAA in Brendan Sorsby’s eligibility case, according to documents obtained by Yahoo! Sports’ Ross Dellenger. The school argued that if the quarterback is ruled ineligible, “athletes will be disincentivized from seeking” help for gambling addiction.

In the appeal, Texas Tech recommended the NCAA impose a two-games suspension for Sorsby, who took a leave of absence to receive treatment for gambling addiction. He completed his 35-day rehab earlier this month and released a statement afterward.

[ $19.99 gets you a FULL year of On3 | Rivals national coverage ]

Should the NCAA give Sorsby a two-game suspension, Texas Tech said the association could send “an important signal to current and future student-athletes that seeking treatment for an addiction does not have to mean ruining your future,” according to the appeal. If Sorsby receives the maximum penalty – the loss of his eligibility – the university argued the NCAA could help others who are “quietly” dealing with addictions.

In an appeal filed today to the NCAA to reinstate Brendan Sorsby's eligibility, Texas Tech recommends that the association suspend the QB two games.



If the NCAA pursues the max penalty, "future athletes will be disincentivized from seeking the help they desperately need." pic.twitter.com/0llAYndNeq — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) May 29, 2026

“Imposing a career-ending sanction on Sorsby will send the message to current and future athletes hiding in the shadows of the stigma of mental health challenges and addiction that they need to stay silent and never seek help or treatment because the NCAA will take a punitive approach by automatically applying the maximum sanction,” the statement reads.

“… If the NCAA is truly trying to reach an outcome that considers the well-being of Sorsby and future student-athletes, it would reduce the sanction by suspending Sorsby for two games, and allow him to receive the continued treatment and rehabilitation while at Texas Tech, as well as the camaraderie and sense of belonging he will have with his University community including his coaches and teammates.”

Brendan Sorsby completes treatment

Brendan Sorsby entered rehab last month after taking an immediate leave of absence from the Texas Tech football program. On3’s Pete Nakos reported the former Cincinnati quarterback placed thousands of bets on gambling apps in recent years, including on Indiana football when he was redshirting as a true freshman in 2022. Friday evening, ESPN reported Sorsby placed at least 40 bets on games involving Indiana and wagered as much as $90,000 over the last four years.

In addition to the NCAA appeal, Sorsby is also in the midst of a lawsuit against the NCAA as he seeks to retain his eligibility. A hearing is scheduled for Monday, June 1, in Lubbock District Court as he seeks an injunction.

Sorsby was Texas Tech’s top transfer portal addition this past cycle after two seasons at Cincinnati. He was the No. 10 overall player in the On3 Industry Transfer Rankings and On3’s Pete Nakos reported he agreed to a deal worth in the $5 million range.