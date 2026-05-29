Texas Tech booster Cody Campbell doubles down on calling out Steve Sarkisian, Texas: 'They're more steers than they are bulls'

The feud between Cody Campbell and Texas Tech vs. Steve Sarkisian and Texas continues to heat up by the day. During a hit on Friday’s episode of The Pat McAfee Show, Campbell called out Texas and Sarkisian for ‘steering’ away from a game against the Red Raiders.

“Bevo, the Longhorns mascot, is a steer. It’s become very clear that there are quite a few steers down in Austin,” Campbell said. “There aren’t very many bulls. When Sark opened his mouth and he picked a fight with a bunch of West Texas boys, he should have known that he better get ready to pack a lunch. We’re ready to strap it on, spot the ball, and we’re ready to go. September 3rd or September 5th. You name the place and we’ll be there. We’ll go at it.

“Why wouldn’t we play? We’ve been talking about playing for five years; they refuse to play us because, again, I think they’re more steers than they are bulls down in Austin.”

Steve Sarkisian kicked off feud by shading Texas Tech’s 2026 schedule

Sarkisian, whose Longhorns departed the Big 12 in 2024 for the SEC, went viral for comments he made earlier this week regarding Texas Tech‘s 2026 schedule. That’s what kick-started this whole mega feud that is dominating the college football headlines.

“There’s a team in our state that plays in another conference that has a schedule that I would argue, if I played with our twos and our threes, we could go undefeated, and they’ll probably make the CFP this year,” Sarkisian said.

Sarkisian did not reveal the team, but most suspect he was talking about the Red Raiders. Those comments obviously didn’t sit well with Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire, who claimed that they could play at AT&T Stadium if not in Lubbock. “We would love to play Texas,” McGuire said. Campbell even revealed that they would pay to buy out the Longhorns’ week one matchup against Texas State.

“We said we’d pay the buyout for Texas,” Campbell said. “We’ll pay their buyout, and look there’s no reason for them not to do it. We’re ready to go.”

The two in-state programs have not played since 2023, Texas‘ last season as a Big 12 program. The college football world would love to see a matchup between the two heated rivals to kick off the 2026 season, but that remains extremely unlikely.