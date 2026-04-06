Texas Tech forward LeJuan Watts plans to enter transfer portal

Texas Tech forward LeJuan Watts plans to enter the transfer portal, he told On3. He played a key role during the final stretch of the season after JT Toppin’s season-ending injury, helping reach the Second Round of the NCAA Tournament.

The 6-foot-6 junior out of Fresno, California spent just one season in Lubbock. He averaged 11.8 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game for the Red Raiders. He shot 43.3% from the field and 32.1% from three.

He began his college career at Eastern Washington, where he averaged 9.4 points and 4.9 rebounds per game as a freshman, winning Big Sky Freshman of the Year. Watts played his sophomore season at Washington State, averaging 13.7 points and 6.0 rebounds per game.