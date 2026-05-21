Texas Tech GM takes shot at Texas, Steve Sarkisian after callout: 'Now it's a bunch of excuses'

A feud broke out on Thursday between two long-time Lone Star State foes. Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian got the ball rolling, indirectly calling out Texas Tech and their 2026 schedule. Cody Campbell then responded, saying the schools should get back on each other’s schedules. Now, Red Raiders general manager James Blanchard is in on the fun.

Blanchard decided to take a shot at both Texas and Sarkisian on social media. He used a common term in SEC Country — “It just means more.” Now, Blanchard claims a lot of “excuses” are coming out of Austin.

“For the longest they claimed ‘it just means more.’ Now it’s a bunch of excuses,” Blanchard said via X.

There is not much context regarding what Blanchard is referring to. However, this came about an hour after Campbell’s tweet about Texas and Texas Tech facing each other.

Blanchard actually sent a few tweets throughout Thursday afternoon. The first was a direct response to Sarkisian’s initial callout. He pointed out two areas Texas Tech had more success than Texas this past year — in the 2026 NFL Draft and the College Football Playoff.

“Checks this past years NFL draft and laughs, checks this past years playoff bracket and laughs again.. #TrueStory“

So, to say late-May tension between the Longhorns and Red Raiders is high would be an understatement. All a part of the offseason fun.

Unfortunately, for the time being, the only way we are going to see these two face off is in the College Football Playoff. Both of them are hopefuls entering the 2026 season, where Texas Tech is looking to make it back-to-back appearances. Texas wants to get back into the 12-team field after missing out in ’25.

Steve Sarkisian calls out Texas Tech schedule at Touchdown Club of Houston

Per Anwar Richardson, the Texas head coach said, “There’s a team in our state that plays in another conference that has a schedule that I would argue if I played with our twos and our threes, we could go undefeated, and they’ll probably make the CFP this year.”

Richardson said that Sarkisian made the comment after being asked by a fan at the Touchdown Club in Houston if there is any way to get the College Football Playoff Committee to factor in the strength of schedule in its decision-making. Sarkisian did not reveal the team, but most suspect he’s talking about Texas Tech.

On3’s Brian Jones contributed to this report