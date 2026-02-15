Texas Tech goes into Tucson, upsets No. 1 Arizona

Arizona began the week with an undefeated record as the No. 1 team in the country. Just a few days later, the Wildcats have two losses on the resume after back-to-back defeats in the Big 12. Kansas was the first on Monday, winning a thrilling Big Monday matchup. But Saturday against Texas Tech might sting a little bit more.

Easily the game of the night in college basketball, ESPN College GameDay even showed up on campus. What played out hours later lived up to the billing, and then some. Forty minutes were not enough to separate Arizona and Texas Tech, requiring overtime. From there, it turned into the JT Toppin show.

Toppin dominated this game from start to finish, putting up a 30-point double-double. He had 31 points but eight of those were more important than the rest, coming in overtime. However, Toppin believes Texas Tech’s ability to defend in the extra period is what stood out.

“We just told ourselves we just got to stay together,” Toppin told ESPN’s Kris Budden. “Because it’s a large crowd in here. We can’t let them get going. And we said we were going to win on defense and we executed.”

Still, Toppin having 31 points while making 13 of his 22 attempts from the field is quite impressive. Only four came via the free-throw line as well. As it turns out, Toppin’s entire stat line is something nobody has every done against a team currently ranked No. 1.

“Via ESPN Research: JT Toppin is the first player to have 30 PTS, 10 REBS and 0 TOs vs. the No. 1-ranked team in more than 20 seasons,” ESPN’s Jeff Borzello said via X. “Toppin is also the second player in AP poll history to have a 30-point double-double in a road win over the No. 1 team.”

Looking at the other side, Arizona spent the entire second half and overtime without star true freshman forward Koa Peat. An injury kept him on the Wildcats’ bench. Certainly massive implications considering what style Texas Tech enjoys playing down low. Peat would have been a massive help.

Everyone will be wondering what his long-term status is. Arizona does not see the schedule slowing down anytime soon, hosting BYU on Saturday. One week from now is a trip to the Space City to face Houston, setting up another massive contest inside the Big 12. Tommy Lloyd will need his team to bounce back in a big way.