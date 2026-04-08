Texas Tech guard Jaylen Petty plans to enter NCAA transfer portal

Texas Tech guard Jaylen Petty plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, On3 has learned. He spent one year with the program.

In 33 games this past season, Petty averaged 9.9 points per game, 3.9 rebounds per game, 2.2 assists per game and shot 40.6% from the floor. Petty also shot 37.5% from three-point range while hitting 77.1% of his free throws.

As a member of the Class of 2025, Petty was a three-star recruit out of Seattle (Wash.) Rainier Beach, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He was the No. 1 overall prospect in the state, the No. 23 point guard in the class and the No. 174 overall prospect in the class.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves. Check it out!

In addition to Petty, forward LeJuan Watts plans to enter the transfer portal, he told On3. He played a key role during the final stretch of the season after JT Toppin’s season-ending injury, helping reach the Second Round of the NCAA Tournament.

The 6-foot-6 junior out of Fresno, California spent just one season in Lubbock. He averaged 11.8 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game for the Red Raiders. He shot 43.3% from the field and 32.1% from three.

He began his college career at Eastern Washington, where he averaged 9.4 points and 4.9 rebounds per game as a freshman, winning Big Sky Freshman of the Year. Watts played his sophomore season at Washington State, averaging 13.7 points and 6.0 rebounds per game.