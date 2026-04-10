Texas Tech Lady Raiders Host Former Top 30 Player

Looking to build on their second round NCAA tournament appearance this season, Texas Tech has another top player on campus. The Lady Raiders are hosting the former No. 29 ranked player in the Class of 2025, Bella Hines, starting Friday.

Hines, the two-tine New Mexico High School Player of the Year, entered the portal after spending her freshman season playing for LSU. A 5-10 guard, she originally had Texas Tech in her top 10 out of high school along with Arizona, Baylor, Florida State, Iowa, Kansas State, NC State, TCU, West Virginia and of course LSU.

Ole Miss guard Denim DeShields (22) is defended by LSU’s Bella Hines (3) in a NCAA women’s college basketball game at the Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Miss. on Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026.

Hines has two-way star potential as a defender and scoring threat. She averaged 4.2 points on 37% shooting from three and 42% from the field in her 13 minutes per game played for the Tigers, this including 9 points and 10 rebounds in LSU’s first round NCAA Tournament win over Jacksonville. She added six points and one assist in the Tigers second round win over Texas Tech.

New Mexico’s back-to-back Player of the Year with zero hesitation.



And the first 10+ rebound game of her freshman season.



Bella Hines. pic.twitter.com/POnoFmeVlZ — Shea Dixon (@Sheadixon) March 21, 2026

This follows a visit the 17th leading scorer in the Big 12 Desiree Wooten who just wrapped up her visit in Lubbock. Read more on her here. The Lady Raiders will have more visitors in the works and will be very active this transfer market looking to replace nine graduating seniors from a team that led the program to it’s first NCAA Tournament trip since 2013.

Have questions? Join the Texas Tech transfer portal discussion here.

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