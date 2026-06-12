Texas Tech leadership addresses Brendan Sorsby situation, eligibility ruling

In a video posted to social media on Thursday, Texas Tech leadership addressed the Brendan Sorsby situation. The group – which included Red Raiders coach Joey McGuire, athletics director Kirby Hocutt and president Lawrence Schovanec – walked through the process in Sorsby’s eligibility lawsuit after he was granted an injunction this week.

The 20-minute video included a message from university leadership about how things played out in the suit. Sorsby filed suit against the NCAA in an effort to maintain his eligibility in light of allegations of gambling. He admitted to placing multiple wagers, including on games involving Indiana while on the Hoosiers’ roster, and later entered treatment for gambling addiction.

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Judge Ken Curry in Lubbock District Court granted Sorsby an injunction this week, paving the way for him to suit up for Texas Tech in 2026. The decision led to a wave of criticism, and university leadership said that was why they chose to address the situation as a whole.

A message to the Texas Tech community from our leadership. pic.twitter.com/MpbXtNJakp — Texas Tech Red Raiders (@TechAthletics) June 12, 2026

“This was a legitimate legal process,” Hocutt said. “It was a judge that is not from Lubbock, Texas. It was a judge who actually lives 300 miles away from Texas Tech University. The judge heard the arguments and ultimately made a ruling.

“A lot of people don’t agree with that ruling, and that’s their right. But it was a legitimate legal process that he received an injunction.”

In the video, Schovanec said Texas Tech stands by its students and, if Sorsby was not able to pursue his “dream and opportunity” to pursue a football career would be “unfair and unjust” given his situation. He also cited the medical diagnosis of Sorsby’s gambling addiction, which was a central part of the hearing about his injunction.

Kirby Hocutt: ‘Integrity of the game is sacred’

Grant Stovall, Texas Tech’s senior associate athletics director for student-athlete health and well-being, confirmed in the video that the school is monitoring Brendan Sorsby’s devices to ensure he does not navigate to gambling sites. Sorsby also has mentors available to him to help with his recovery, as well as someone keeping tabs on his personal finances.

Those efforts are why Hocutt pushed back on concerns about the integrity of the game. He said that was a central part of the process to get Sorsby back with the program.

“There’s no reason whatsoever to question the integrity of our athletics department or the competitive product that we put on the fields or on the courts each and every time that we go out,” Hocutt said. “Integrity of the game is sacred. That’s why we’ve gone to such great lengths to ensure the monitoring and the compliance measures are in place for Brendan’s return.

“… Brendan is complying with everything. In fact, the morning the injunction was awarded, Brendan immediately came to the football stadium to meet with our IT department, our compliance department, to put the monitoring technology on his devices that allows us to monitor the sites that he visits and block certain sites from him going to. He does not have the ability to uninstall those programs that are on his phone.”

In addition, during his conversations with Sorsby, Hocutt said the touted transfer quarterback made clear he did not do anything to affect games while he was on the field. While acknowledging Sorsby made a mistake, Hocutt again defended the integrity of Texas Tech’s athletics department.

“This is hard for our profession and I understand where my colleagues are coming from and some of their comments are being made,” Hocutt said. “This is a young man … I’ve met with on a couple times this week and as recently as this morning. He’s made mistakes.

“He looked me in the eye this morning again and reassured me he has done nothing to jeopardize the integrity of a game he’s competed in. He has not given information about a game he’s competed in, he has not jeopardized the competition or affected the outcome of any game that he has competed in. There are sanctions for mistakes. He’s made a mistake. But don’t question the integrity of our athletics department or the product that we put on the field or our court.”