Texas Tech QB Brendan Sorsby applies for NFL supplemental draft after leaving school

Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby has applied for the NFL supplemental draft after mutually agreeing to part ways with the school. Sorsby checked into a residential treatment program for a gambling addiction last month.

With an NCAA investigation underway into his wagers dating back to 2022, Sorsby’s decision to enter the NFL means he won’t be playing the 2026 college football season for Texas Tech. Sorsby was one of the most expensive transfer acquisitions this offseason, with the Red Raiders paying upwards of $5 million to land the Cincinnati transfer.

NCAA rules forbid athletes from wagering on college and professional sports. Sorsby wagered on Indiana games when he was redshirting in 2022; he played in only one game that season.

The guidelines further state that cumulative wagers greater than $800 could lead to the loss of 30% of a season of eligibility. For cumulative wagers that “greatly exceed $800,” NCAA staff is supposed to consider “whether additional loss of eligibility, including permanent ineligibility, are appropriate.”

Sources who have reviewed the betting data told On3 that, dating back to 2022, Sorsby placed more than 10,000 wagers and at one point averaged 20 bets per day. The quarterback placed bets across multiple states, using a range of gambling apps, including Hard Rock Bet, BetMGM, DraftKings, PrizePicks and bet365, among others, sources said.

With Brendan Sorsby leaving the Texas Tech program, the focus for Red Raiders’ fans pivots to quarterback Will Hammond, who missed the entire spring as he continues to recover from a torn ACL in his right knee. Hammond emerged as Texas Tech’s backup to Behren Morton last season and flashed as a dual-threat. He tore the ACL last October against Oklahoma State.

Sources tell On3 that Hammond has returned to throwing. The full timeline for a return remains unclear, but there is optimism that he should be healthy by Week 1 against Abilene Christian. It’s unclear if he will be “100% healthy” by Sept. 5, a source told On3.

The plan initially was for Hammond to miss the first two games of the season and return 100% healthy to be available in Week 3 against Houston. If the Red Raiders choose to follow that plan, sources tell On3 that Tulsa transfer Kirk Francis will start the opening weeks of the 2026 season. He’s thrown for 3,045 career yards with 18 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.