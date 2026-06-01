Texas Tech QB Brendan Sorsby injunction hearing against NCAA set for Monday

Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby heads to Lubbock County Court on Monday for his temporary injunction hearing against the NCAA. Set for 9 a.m. CT, being granted the injunction is one of the only pathways to a return to college football for the 2026 season.

Judge Phillip Hays previously recused himself from the case. Judge Ken Curry, a University of Houston law graduate, has since been assigned to the Sorsby case.

The NCAA rejected Sorsby’s request for reinstatement last week. In an appeal filed to the NCAA, Texas Tech recommends a two-game suspension for Sorsby, stating that if the NCAA pursues the max penalty, “future athletes will be disincentivized from seeking the help they desperately need.”

In a court filing last week, the NCAA stated granting the injunction would have “destabilizing ramifications” by making the NCAA “the first and only major sports league in America to allow an athlete to compete after betting on his own games.”

According to court documents, Sorsby placed at least 40 bets involving Indiana as a quarterback for the Hoosiers. He also used sportsbook accounts registered to a family member and friends to wager roughly $90,000 over four years. The quarterback continued to gamble after transferring from Cincinnati to Texas Tech in December 2025.

“The NCAA bylaws governing Brendan’s case have not adapted to the era of widespread legalized sports betting that this generation of college athletes now has to navigate,” Texas Tech president Lawrence Schovanec recently wrote in a letter. “He is not the first college athlete to face gambling addiction, and unfortunately, he will not be the last. Our responsibility as higher education leaders is to create environments that support young people’s growth, maturation, and success, fit for the times in which they live. Given that Brendan has taken accountability for his addiction and actions, a brave act in any circumstance, but especially under the intense scrutiny of a national spotlight, we believe that the best path forward for him is on campus, among his teammates, embraced by the strength of this community.”

Sorsby checked into a gambling addiction rehab center in mid-April and has since been released. The Texas Tech quarterback has been diagnosed with a gambling and anxiety disorder and recently completed a 35-day stint in an Arizona gambling rehabilitation center, according to his attorneys.

If Sorsby is not granted an injunction against the NCAA, entering the NFL supplemental draft is a likely outcome. The deadline to file paperwork to enter the supplemental draft is June 22. Viewed as one of college football’s top quarterbacks entering the 2026 season, he passed on the NFL draft this spring to return to college. Sources have told On3 that his deal with Texas Tech is north of $5 million.

Brendan Sorsby had a standout 2025 season at Cincinnati, throwing for 2,800 yards, 27 touchdowns, and just 5 interceptions with a 61.6% completion rate.