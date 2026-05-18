Texas Tech QB Brendan Sorsby sues NCAA over gambling investigation

Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby is suing the NCAA in Lubbock District Court, Texas Tech sources tell On3. According to Yahoo! Sports, attorneys representing Sorsby notified the NCAA last week, requesting an expedited resolution to reinstate his eligibility over sports gambling allegations and informing the association that a legal challenge is imminent.

Sorsby’s suing the NCAA is a move to expedite the process and get a final decision from the governing body on his eligibility quickly. Texas Tech has ruled Sorsby ineligible and is filing for reinstatement with the NCAA for the 2026 season.

Sorsby has been in a residential treatment program for a gambling addiction since April. Sorsby’s decision to seek treatment followed the revelation he had placed more than 10,000 wagers and at one point averaged 20 bets per day dating back to 2022, sources told On3.

NCAA rules forbid athletes from wagering on college and professional sports. Sorsby wagered on Indiana games while redshirting in 2022; he played in only one game that season.

NCAA guidelines further state that cumulative wagers greater than $800 could lead to the loss of 30% of a season of eligibility. For cumulative wagers that “greatly exceed $800,” NCAA staff is supposed to consider “whether additional loss of eligibility, including permanent ineligibility, are appropriate.”

The quarterback placed bets across multiple states, using a range of gambling apps, including Hard Rock Bet, BetMGM, DraftKings, PrizePicks and bet365, among others, sources said.

Texas Tech was notified of the NCAA investigation in mid-April. Sources said the NCAA approached the school with a handful of betting data in hand, but it’s unclear who tipped off the governing body. A USA Today report previously stated the Cincinnati athletic department was alerted in August that star quarterback Brendan Sorsby was gambling before the start of the 2025 season.

Sources familiar with the situation told On3 that the Cincinnati athletic department was aware of Sorsby’s gambling before the summer of 2025, but the athletic department would not knowingly play an athlete who violated NCAA rules.

Cincinnati athletics declined to comment to On3. According to NCAA rules, athletes who are of legal age are allowed to bet on UFC, horse racing and NASCAR. Other sports, such as baseball, basketball and football, in which the NCAA hosts sanctioned championships, are prohibited. Sorsby placed wagers on UFC, but also college football and MLB games, according to sources.