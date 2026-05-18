Texas Tech rules QB Brendan Sorsby ineligible, files for reinstatement for 2026 season

Texas Tech has ruled starting quarterback Brendan Sorsby ineligible and is filing for reinstatement with the NCAA for the 2026 season. The governing body opened an investigation into Sorsby in April, shortly after he entered a residential treatment program for a gambling addiction.

“After finalizing an agreed-upon stipulation of facts between Texas Tech University, the NCAA and Brendan Sorsby, the University has declared Sorsby ineligible for competition,” the institution said in a statement. “Texas Tech intends to quickly initiate the reinstatement process. Texas Tech’s primary focus remains supporting Sorsby’s health and well-being.”

Sorsby was one of the most expensive transfer acquisitions this offseason, with the Red Raiders paying upwards of $5 million to land the Cincinnati transfer. For the quarterback to return to play in 2026, the school is filing for reinstatement.

Sorsby filed a lawsuit against the NCAA earlier Monday. Sorsby also has the option to leave college football entirely and enter the NFL supplemental draft in June. NCAA rules forbid athletes from wagering on college and professional sports. Sorsby wagered on Indiana games when he was redshirting in 2022; he played in only one game that season.

“The NCAA has weaponized his condition to shore up a facade of competitive integrity, while simultaneously profiting from the very gambling ecosystem it polices,” the court filing states.

NCAA guidelines state that cumulative wagers greater than $800 could lead to the loss of 30% of a season of eligibility. For cumulative wagers that “greatly exceed $800,” NCAA staff is supposed to consider “whether additional loss of eligibility, including permanent ineligibility, are appropriate.”

Sources who have reviewed the betting data told On3 that, dating back to 2022, Sorsby placed more than 10,000 wagers and at one point averaged 20 bets per day. The quarterback placed bets across multiple states, using a range of gambling apps, including Hard Rock Bet, BetMGM, DraftKings, PrizePicks and bet365, among others, sources said.

Texas Tech was notified of the NCAA investigation in mid-April. Sources said the NCAA approached the school with a handful of betting data in hand, but it’s unclear who tipped off the governing body. A USA Today report previously stated the Cincinnati athletic department was alerted in August that star quarterback Brendan Sorsby was gambling before the start of the 2025 season.

Sources familiar with the situation told On3 that the Cincinnati athletic department was aware of Sorsby’s gambling before the summer of 2025, but the athletic department would not knowingly play an athlete who violated NCAA rules.

Cincinnati athletics declined to comment to On3. According to NCAA rules, athletes who are of legal age are allowed to bet on UFC, horse racing and NASCAR. Other sports, such as baseball, basketball and football, in which the NCAA hosts sanctioned championships, are prohibited. Sorsby placed wagers on UFC, but also college football and MLB games, according to sources.

With Brendan Sorsby’s status for the 2026 season doubtful, the focus for Texas Tech fans pivots to quarterback Will Hammond, who missed the entire spring as he continues to recover from a torn ACL in his right knee. Hammond emerged as Texas Tech’s backup to Behren Morton last season and flashed as a dual-threat. He tore the ACL last October against Oklahoma State.

Sources tell On3 that Hammond has returned to throwing. The full timeline for a return remains unclear, but there is optimism that he should be healthy by Week 1 against Abilene Christian. It’s unclear if he will be “100% healthy” by Sept. 5, a source told On3.

The plan initially was for Hammond to miss the first two games of the season and return 100% healthy to be available in Week 3 against Houston. If the Red Raiders choose to follow that plan, sources tell On3 that Tulsa transfer Kirk Francis will start the opening weeks of the 2026 season. He’s thrown for 3,045 career yards with 18 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.