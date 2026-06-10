Texas Tech threatens potential legal action if Big 12 levies sanctions for Brendan Sorsby support

Texas Tech is pushing back as Big 12 leaders consider potential sanctions in the wake of Monday’s Brendan Sorsby injunction ruling. Red Raiders representatives have notified Big 12 officials the university is “100%” prepared to take the conference to court if it levies any disciplinary action against it, On3’s Pete Nakos reported Wednesday.

Texas Tech is even consulting famed antitrust attorney and NCAA nemesis Jeffrey Kessler, who is also the lead attorney in Sorsby’s eligibility case vs. the NCAA, on potential legal options, according to Yahoo! Sports‘ Ross Dellenger. That includes a potential second injunction.

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“If you want to go to battle with Texas Tech, get ready: We’re going to battle,” a person familiar with the sitaution told Dellenger.

This news comes an hour after Texas Tech athletic director Kirby Hocutt released a strong seven-paragraph statement defending the university’s support for Sorsby after multiple Big 12 ADs voiced their displeasure with the ruling during a conference call Tuesday. Sorsby was granted a temporary injunction Monday that reversed the NCAA’s permanent eligibility ban in light of his admitted gambling history.

Following the ruling, Kansas State AD Gene Taylor called the decision “f***ing bulls***,” and revealed Big 12 ADs had previously discussed a potential boycott of the Red Raiders’ athletic program: “This is greater than the Big 12,” Taylor told Yahoo! Sports.

“I understand the frustration,” Hocutt said in a statement aimed at his colleagues across college sports. “This situation is hard, it is new, and there is no perfect answer. The system we’re operating within is binary, but the situation is not. We are open to ongoing conversations about how to best handle these issues as an industry going forward. We will continue to be transparent in our decision-making. Most importantly, we will keep doing what we have always done, put our students first.”

Texas Tech representatives have continued to be supportive of Sorsby amid his legal battle with the NCAA, including providing institutional assistance through the school’s Center for Students in Addiction Recovery (CSAR) program that delivers outpatient clinical care and treatment. That’s in addition to the stability and structure Sorsby will receive just by being around the Red Raiders football program. Texas Tech president Lawrence Schovanec confirmed such school-sponsored support for Sorsby’s recovery in a letter to the fan base after the NCAA denied his eligibility late last month.

Under Big 12 bylaw 3.6, a supermajority of “disinterested” board of director members could sanction another member’s athletic program – once they’ve been given prior notice and been allowed to address the claim against them – if they’ve been determined to have “engaged in any action or a course of conduct materially adverse to the best interests of the Conference” or “otherwise taken any action or omitted to take an action” that other conference members deem merits sanctions. There’s also bylaw 1.3.2 that mandates “adherence to NCAA rules” and dictates programs “shall be fully committed to compliance with the rules and regulations of the NCAA” and properly administer those rules.

Big 12 bylaws dictate potential sanctions could include “prohibitions on appearance in postseason events or televised events, restrictions on revenue distribution, and limitations on recruiting or scholarships.” But the league has broad authority when it comes to perceived violations of its bylaws.