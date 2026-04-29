Texas Tech weighs Brendan Sorsby's $5M deal as NCAA examines gambling wagers

Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby announced Monday he is taking an “indefinite leave of absence” to enter a residential treatment program for a gambling addiction, as the NCAA investigates whether his wagering activity will cost him eligibility for the 20 26 season.

Questions linger about whether he will be eligible to play in the 2026 season. Sorsby was one of the most expensive transfer acquisitions this offseason, with the Red Raiders paying upwards of $5 million to land the Cincinnati transfer.

Sorsby has been receiving monthly payments from Texas Tech since arriving in Lubbock, sources told On3. He has three main contracts — one revenue-sharing agreement with the institution, an adidas deal and an outside contract with a multi-media rights company. With his next payment not due for a couple of weeks, no decisions have been made about future payments.

With the NCAA investigation underway, sources told On3 that Sorsby is expected to write a letter to the NCAA in the near future explaining the situation. NCAA rules state that if a player bets on their own sport at another school, the player could lose 50% of one season of eligibility. The player must also receive education on sports wagering rules and prevention in that case.

Sorsby wagered on Indiana games when he was redshirting in 2022; he played in only one game that season. The guidelines further state that cumulative wagers greater than $800 could lead to the loss of 30% of a season of eligibility. For cumulative wagers that “greatly exceed $800,” NCAA staff is supposed to consider “whether additional loss of eligibility, including permanent ineligibility, are appropriate.”

The bets on Indiana football in 2022 are the crux of the NCAA investigation and leave his status for the 2026 season in jeopardy.

Sources who have reviewed the betting data told On3 that, dating back to 2022, Sorsby placed more than 10,000 wagers and at one point averaged 20 bets per day. The quarterback placed bets across multiple states, using a range of gambling apps, including Hard Rock Bet, BetMGM, DraftKings, PrizePicks and bet365, among others, sources said.

Texas Tech was notified of the NCAA investigation in the last two weeks. Sources said the NCAA approached the school with a handful of betting data in hand, but it’s unclear who tipped off the governing body. A USA Today report on Monday night stated the Cincinnati athletic department was alerted in August that star quarterback Brendan Sorsby was gambling before the start of the 2025 season.

Sources familiar with the situation told On3 that the Cincinnati athletic department was aware of Sorsby’s gambling before the summer of 2025, but the athletic department would not knowingly play an athlete who violated NCAA rules.

Cincinnati athletics declined to comment to On3.

According to NCAA rules, athletes who are of legal age are allowed to bet on UFC, horse racing and NASCAR. Other sports, such as baseball, basketball and football, in which the NCAA hosts sanctioned championships, are prohibited. Sorsby placed wagers on UFC, but also college football and MLB games, according to sources.