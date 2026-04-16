Texas transfer forward Camden Heide has committed to South Carolina. DraftExpress’ Jonathan Givony first reported the news. South Carolina will mark Heide’s third program in four seasons.

Heide previously played at Purdue from 2023-2025. Across three collegiate seasons, the

Wayzata, MN native boasts career averages of 4.5 points (43.2% from three-point range), 2.7 rebounds, and 0.5 assists.

The 6’7″ forward scored in double-figures eight times this season, including 12 points in an 84-75 win over the Gamecocks on Feb. 3. He joins George Mason guard Kory Mincy as South Carolina‘s two additions out of the Portal, so far.

BREAKING: Texas transfer forward Camden Heide has committed to South Carolina, per @DraftExpress🤙https://t.co/mqM1D96KdW pic.twitter.com/i4vcgxR56P — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) April 16, 2026

Although South Carolina has been towards the bottom of the Southeastern Conference for the past two seasons, head coach Lamont Paris is slated to return for his fifth season at the helm in Columbia. Since Paris led Carolina to a 26-8 (13-5) record in 2023-24, the program is just 25-39 (6-30) across the past two seasons.

“I want to be at South Carolina. I like South Carolina,” Paris said in March. “My focus has been on how to continue to improve, not only this year, but certainly as we move forward into next year and putting together a product that we can get back to competing for an SEC Championship.

“My conversations with (AD) Jeremiah (Donati) really have been focused on the landscape of college athletics and how rapidly it’s changed, particularly in the last two years. If you think about how quickly some of these drastic changes are making, and then how we can continue to keep up and forge ahead within this landscape in a way that equips us better to provide the resources that we need to attract teams that can compete in the SEC. So they’ve been really good conversations, and I’m excited about the path forward that way.”

South Carolina opened the 2025-26 season with a 10-5 record, but went just 3-14 across its final 17 games to finish at 13-19 (4-14) on the year. While the Southeastern Conference has been as good as it’s ever been the past two seasons, Carolina has found itself at the very bottom of the league. A bounce back season for Paris and the program in 2026-27 is much needed, and the addition of Heide is a good step in that direction.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and X (formerly Twitter) account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.