Former Texas guard Simeon Wilcher has committed to Seton Hall via the NCAA Transfer Portal per On3’s Joe Tipton. He has one season of eligibility remaining.

Wilcher made 25 appearances and one start for the Longhorns this past season. He averaged 5.6 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 18.6 minutes per game. He shot 36.6% from the field and 33.7% from beyond the arc.

Wilcher transferred to Texas last offseason after spending the first two years of his collegiate career at St. John’s. While with the Red Storm, Wilcher amassed 64 appearances and 27 starts.

He averaged a career-high 8.0 points per outing in the 2024-25 season. Now, Wilcher will aim to reach new heights at Seton Hall.

Simeon Wilcher played high school basketball at Roselle Catholic (NJ), where he was a four-star prospect. He was the No. 36 overall player and No. 6 shooting guard in the 2023 recruiting cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

Seton Hall finished the 2025-26 season with a 21-12 overall record and a 10-10 mark in conference play. The Pirates didn’t appear in the NCAA Tournament for the fourth consecutive season.

Next season will be Shaheen Holloway‘s fifth at the helm of Seton Hall. He was named the 2026 Big East Coach of the Year after guiding the Pirates to a fourth-place finish in the Big East despite being projected to finish last in the preseason conference poll.

With players like Simeon Wilcher by his side, Shaheen Holloway will aim to build on Seton Hall’s momentum. Earlier this year, St. John’s head coach Rick Pitino raved about Holloway.

“I love the way he gets his guys to play hard, unselfish basketball,” Pitino said. “He recruits a lot of no-name guys who aren’t on the radar and makes them name guys. … He’s tremendous, he deserved Coach of the Year. Seton Hall’s very, very lucky to have him.”

The NCAA Transfer Portal officially opened on April 7 and closes on April 21. The new 15-day window was enacted following a recommendation by the men’s basketball oversight committee. Athletes don’t have to commit to a new school by the April 21 deadline.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.