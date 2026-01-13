Texas transfer wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. is committing to Colorado, On3’s Hayes Fawcett has learned. It’s an awesome addition to the Buffaloes wide receiving corps.

In 11 games this season for Texas, Moore caught 38 passes for 532 yards and four touchdowns. He was one of the few regulars head coach Steve Sarkisian put out there at wide receiver. Texas saw the offense struggle early in the season before coming on late and showing improvements.

Moore is hoping the trend personally continues, just somewhere else. It’s been a nice few years of development in Austin but the goal in the WR’s final season of eligibility is to go out there and prove himself to the NFL.

Moore played high school football at Los Alamitos (CA) St. John Bosco, where he was a four-star prospect. He was the No. 110 overall recruit in the 2023 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.

Moreover, Moore Jr. was rated as a four-star prospect in the On3 Transfer Portal Industry Rankings. He was the No. 51 overall recruit, and the No. 12 overall wide receiver available after entering their name into the portal before committing to a new beginning. You can check out the full rankings HERE to see where each athlete slots in.

The 2025-26 college football transfer portal will last 15 days, spanning from Jan. 2 to Jan. 16, the NCAA decided. While players have just over two weeks to enter the portal, they’re not under a deadline to commit when they enter. Traditionally, the cut-off for committing has been how late a school can enroll a player through admissions, so it varies throughout the sport.

Meanwhile, Georgia transfer offensive tackle Bo Hughley is committing to Colorado, On3 has learned. The Buffaloes are strengthening their offensive line.

Hughley played high school football at Langston Hughes (Fairburn, GA), where he was a four-star prospect. He was the No. 127 overall recruit in the 2023 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted algorithm that compiles all major recruiting media services.

Additionally, Hughley was rated as a three-star prospect in the On3 Transfer Portal Industry Rankings. He was the No. 249 overall recruit, and the No. 29 overall offensive tackle available after entering their name into the portal before committing to a new beginning. You can check out the full rankings HERE to see where each athlete slots in.