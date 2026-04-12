Texas vs. Texas A&M baseball series finale delayed due to weather

The series finale between the Texas and Texas A&M baseball program has been delayed due to inclement weather in and around College Station. First pitch was originally set for 2 p.m. ET, but start time is TBD as of this report.

Texas A&M won the first two games of the series, seeing the Aggies overtake the Longhorns 9-8 in the opener on Friday and 11-4 on Saturday. Texas A&M will hope the game isn’t called of, as the Aggies are looking to pull off the three-game sweep over their renewed rival.

🚨 Our game will not start at 1pm today due to inclement weather. Stay tuned for a new start time. pic.twitter.com/eYyMZST18A — Texas A&M Baseball (@AggieBaseball) April 12, 2026

This series was notable for not only being one between longtime rivals from the Lone Star State, but it marked the first time that Texas head coach Jim Schlossnagle returned to Blue Bell Park since he was the head coach of the Aggies. His tenure spanned 2022-2024 before leaving for Texas ahead of the 2025 season.

Texas A&M’s crowd certainly let Schlossnagle hear about it during the two losses. Even if the series finale doesn’t come to a head, Texas will head back to Austin with a series loss after Sunday.

“I mean, it certainly plays a role,” Schlossnagle said of the Aggies’ fanbase after the game one loss. “Anybody knows this is an awesome place to play. It always has been, and the fans are very invested, and certainly for the rivalry, they’re going to be even more.

“… I mean, this is just baseball to me. And the fans are going to be fans. The fans here are great. They cheer for their team, and they certainly, you know, have have an opinion on on Texas and me, and that’s okay. It’s going to be that way for as long as I’m coaching, I’m sure. So, that doesn’t affect me.”

With the consecutive losses, Texas drops to 27-7 overall, including a 9-5 mark against the SEC. Interestingly, the Aggies have the exact same record overall and vs. conference foes. The series finale will — if played — give one team the edge in the SEC standings.