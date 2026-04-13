After eight hours of a rain delay, Sunday’s SEC series finale between No. 2 Texas and No. 18 Texas A&M was cancelled just after 9:30 pm CT in College Station, Texas. The Aggies had already claimed the series victory after knocking off the rival Longhorns in the first two games in Blue Bell Park.

Texas A&M was seeking a demoralizing series sweep of their bitter rivals after Texas swept the Aggies last year when the SEC series was in Austin. The Longhorns haven’t been swept by its cross-state rivals in 35 years, according to the Austin American-Statement.

Of course, the series victory is still the first in the rivalry for second-year Aggies skipper Michael Earley. The Texas-A&M baseball rivalry has taken on renewed vigor in recent years after former Aggies skipper Jim Schlossnagle left in 2024 to take over the ‘Horns program in Austin.

Texas A&M’s College Station crowd certainly let Schlossnagle hear about it during the two losses Friday and Saturday.

“I mean, it certainly plays a role,” Schlossnagle said of the Aggies’ fanbase after the 9-8 loss Friday night. “Anybody knows this is an awesome place to play. It always has been, and the fans are very invested, and certainly for the rivalry, they’re going to be even more.

“… I mean, this is just baseball to me. And the fans are going to be fans. The fans here are great. They cheer for their team, and they certainly, you know, have have an opinion on on Texas and me, and that’s okay. It’s going to be that way for as long as I’m coaching, I’m sure. So, that doesn’t affect me.”

Despite the loses, Texas (27-7, 9-5 SEC) remains No. 2 in the D1Baseball poll, but expect No. 18 Texas A&M (27-7, 9-5 SEC) to climb the rankings this week after the series victory. Both the Horns and Aggies leave the weekend tied for second-place in the SEC behind conference-leading Georgia (29-7, 11-3 SEC).

Texas moves on to take on Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Tuesday in Austin before resuming SEC play against Friday against No. 8 Alabama, also in Austin. Texas A&M hosts Houston on Tuesday in College Station before hitting the road for a weekend SEC series against No. 24 LSU in Baton Rouge.

— On3’s Barkley Truax contributed to this report.