The Jackpot Showcase Vegas Eye Catchers

LAS VEGAS — The Jackpot Showcase presented by E73 took place on Saturday at Desert Pines HS in Las Vegas.

The camp was loaded with some of the top offensive linemen and defensive linemen from the region, competing for The Jackpot.

There were plenty of standout performers on the day, from the defensive line and offensive line.

Here are some of the eye-catchers from the event.

–Las Vegas (Nev.) Mater East 2028 lineman Elijah Newcomb was named the MVP of the showcase, helping E73 win the event. Newcomb took reps on both offense and defense, not getting cheated out of any reps, and was flat out dominant in those reps.

–Our top defensive performer on the day was Las Vegas (Nev.) Sunrise Mountain lineman Roman Pulefaasisina. Like Newcombe, he took a ton of reps on both sides, showing quick feet and athleticism working as an offensive lineman but really wowing on the defensive line, where he had arguably the most violent hands and motor we saw from anyone on the day.

–A couple of Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman flashed as well, 2028 lineman Kaiakea Kaai and 2029 offensive lineman Kelvin Tuamasaga among others.

–A few more of the eye catchers from the host city included Henderson (Nev.) Liberty tackle Braiden Armstrong and Las Vegas (Nev.) Mater East Academy 2029 edge Keenan Thomas.

–If there is a competition, there is a safe bet that Orem (Utah) edge Krew Jones will be there and he will have energy throughout the camp. The Under Armour All-American and Polynesian Bowl All-Star, in his final 5v5 tournament with Team OFFA, showed every bit why Oklahoma made him a major priority, with his quick first step, arsenal of moves and speed to get to the bag. He was fresh off a DL MVP performance at last month’s Under Armour Next Camp in Salt Lake City.

–Woods Cross (Utah) offensive tackle Kerry Brown, on the other hand, was the OL MVP at the same UA Next Camp and May could be huge for his recruitment as more schools get another look at him. Woods is massive but he can move pretty well and looks like a sure bet to line up inside in college.

–Several more lineman from Utah caught our attention, Herriman (Utah) Mountan Ridge lineman Shane Johnson, as consistent a performer as we’ve seen all spring, Lehi (Utah) tackle Kacyn Page, Orem (Utah) 2028 guard Noah Seufale, Kaysville (Utah) Davis tackle Mason Bush, South Jordan (Utah) Bingham tackle Elias Fineanganofo, Logan (Utah) Green Canyon 2029 lineman Malaki Pututau, Salt Lake City (Utah) West 2029 lineman Kitione Vakalahi and Copper Hills (Utah) 2029 lineman Hyrum Maiava.

–There were a number of teams from Hawaii that came out and several players we’ve seen at various camps on the Islands, and the mainland, stood out, like Wahiawa (Hawaii) Leilua defensive lineman Kahikapu Young, Kapa’a (Hawaii) defensive lineman Tame Malafu, Mililani (Hawaii) edges Sunia Fangupo and Iosefa Miller, Waihawa (Hawaii) Leilua 2028 offensive lineman Chaysten Maauga and Kapolei (Hawaii) 2028 offensive lineman Ioane Paselio.

–The more we see Concord (Calif.) De La Salle 2029 tackle Sam Tagaloa, the more bullish we are on his future. All three of his older brother signed with FBS schools, two with Power 4, and he may end up the best of all of them.

–Coming all the way from Missouri was Kansas City (Mo.) Staley tackle Halatoa Ofahulu, who has a couple of small school offers but showed the looks of a D-I lineman.

–Fresno (Calif.) Clovis East 2028 edge Jaiden McDermott also had a nice day on Saturday, showing his size and strength combo.

–A few 2030’s shined on the day, like Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman linebacker Pai’ea Cosier, who just got his first offer from Hawaii and 14U MVP Zaya Kekahuna.

–A 2031 to know, who was working with the high school group, was Aiea (Hawaii) tackle Thaddeus Vaiagae, who more than held his own against much more veteran linemen.