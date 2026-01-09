The legal strategy Ole Miss QB Trinidad Chambliss might employ to attempt to play college football in 2026

If Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss decides to take the NCAA to court over its decision to deny him a waiver to play one more season of college football, the strategy likely will differ from the one employed by most college athletes who have mounted legal challenges.

The key difference lies in one sentence in the statement released Friday by attorney Tom Mars, who is representing Chambliss. Here’s that statement:

I’m disappointed, but not surprised. The last time I checked, however, the only score that matters is the one at the end of the fourth quarter.

I understand that Ole Miss will file an appeal with the NCAA. However, there’s now an opportunity to move this case to a level playing field where Trinidad’s rights will be determined by the Mississippi judiciary instead of some bureaucrats in Indianapolis who couldn’t care less about the law or doing the right thing. Whether to pursue that course of action is a decision only Trinidad and his parents can make.

“Determined by a Mississippi judiciary” is the key phrase.

If Chambliss challenges the ruling in court, it likely will be in a state court rather than a federal court, where most other athletes seeking more eligibility have gone. And the case wouldn’t necessarily directly challenge the NCAA’s eligibility rules. It could be argued that the NCAA interfered with a valid contract. The contract was agreed upon this past week between Chambliss and Ole Miss, and it promised him millions if he could play for the Rebels in 2026.

Why the different strategy? Probably because eligibility cases are the only ones the NCAA is successfully defending in federal court.

In matters involving athletes getting paid — or how much they can get paid — the NCAA has gotten its clock cleaned in the federal courts. It started with a loss in O’Bannon v. NCAA in 2014, which was followed in 2021 by a 9-0 Supreme Court ruling in NCAA v. Alston in favor of the class of athletes suing the governing body.

Since then, the NCAA’s ability to enforce any rules regarding athlete compensation has been defanged. When the organization tried in 2024 to investigate quarterback Nico Iamaleava’s deal with the collective attached to Tennessee, the state of Tennessee’s attorney general teamed with the AG in Virginia to sue the NCAA. The initial injunction in the case was all it took to effectively invalidate the NCAA’s NIL rules.

Conferences have since tried to make new rules based on the settlement terms of the House v. NCAA settlement, but those aren’t guaranteed to survive an antitrust challenge either.

The reason athletes win these cases is because in the past, the schools have acted as a cartel, unilaterally imposing rules that cap that particular labor market’s earning capacity. Courts determined that the NCAA violated the Sherman Antitrust Act in part because it could not prove there was a pro-competitive justification for the rules. In other words, the NCAA couldn’t argue that fans would stop watching and attending if athletes got paid. (Spoiler alert: Fans haven’t stopped.)

But in some of the eligibility cases, federal judges have proven sympathetic to the NCAA’s rules that limit athletes to having five years to play four.

Now-former Vanderbilt QB Diego Pavia won an extra year of eligibility last season, but that was because the NCAA was treating players who spent 2020 in junior college differently than it treated players who spent 2020 at NCAA schools. The players at NCAA schools were not docked a year of eligibility for the COVID year, effectively giving them all a free year.

In cases more like the one involving Chambliss — who was in the air traveling back from the Fiesta Bowl with the Ole Miss team Friday afternoon when the ruling came down — the NCAA has had better luck. Chambliss redshirted as a freshman at Ferris State in 2021. He then was on the active roster at the Division II school in 2022, 2023 and 2024, though he didn’t appear in any games in 2022. He transferred ahead of his redshirt senior season. He spent that year starring at Ole Miss, which finished its season Thursday with a loss to Miami in the Fiesta Bowl in the semifinals of the College Football Playoff.

Chambliss doesn’t have the COVID year or the JUCO distinction to use as an argument. His case is more similar to that of former Tennessee basketball player Zakai Zeigler, who played four full seasons and then tried to sue for a fifth year of playing eligibility. In June, a federal judge denied Zeigler’s request for a preliminary injunction that would have allowed him to play this season.

Should Chambliss sue, the complaint likely would be filed in a Mississippi court and would argue that the NCAA intentionally interfered with a valid contract.

It’s a fairly simple concept from a legal standpoint, but if you’re concerned about whether Chambliss gets to play in 2026, whether he ultimately prevails in the case is probably irrelevant. What will matter is whether a Mississippi judge is willing to grant an injunction that would keep the NCAA from enforcing its ruling while the case is being disputed.

Get the injunction, and the glacial pace of the legal process would allow Chambliss to play this season. If he ultimately won the case later, that would be gravy.

Does the average fan want players to have indefinite eligibility? My guess is no. And if Chambliss does find a way to play in 2026, then everyone seeking an extra year will try this gambit.

But that’s an issue the schools will have to decide how to address if Chambliss sues and if Mars’ strategy works. Not to sound like a broken record, but a collective bargaining agreement with players would allow schools to create rules — eligibility, compensation and otherwise — that would be far more difficult to challenge legally.

Until then, billable hours will remain undefeated. And the attorneys who charge them will keep coming up with new ideas.