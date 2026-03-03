The Miami (OH) dilemma: Bubble debate not what it seems in analytic era

As the college basketball season reaches March, debate rages on over the final spots in the NCAA Tournament field with postseason projections shifting each day. At the center of the debate, undefeated underdog Miami (OH) has continued to beat everyone in front of them, reaching the AP Poll’s Top 25 but not the top seed-lines of bracketology predictions.

The conversation has evolved from an intriguing mid-major story and potential undefeated season, to a real dilemma for the Selection Committee as talking heads disagree on how the Redhawks should be evaluated against high-major competition.

Bruce Pearl is at the center of it all, arguing during a TNT appearance that Miami (OH) does not belong in the NCAA Tournament as an at-large team if they lose in the MAC Tournament. Rather, the former Auburn coach wants to see a high-major team take that spot, as his son’s team battles for a berth.

Pearl later denied any nepotism in his comment, but continued to make the case that the Redhawks simply do not match up to mid-tier teams from conferences like the Big East, etc. when it comes to the “best teams” in college basketball.

The analytics era

The ages-old debate between the “best” and “most deserving” teams has plagued the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee since its inception, tasking with weighing the results of multiple teams playing a vastly different schedule and finishing with a wildly different record.

These difficult decisions gave way to the analytic era, which aimed to provide tangible ways to compare results across college basketball outside of wins and losses, or the old-school eye test. The presence of tangible datapoints to aid either side provides a certain amount of cushion for the committee members to feel comfortable about their decision and defend it when needed.

In recent years, the NCAA has officially recognized multiple analytic metrics which help in this process. Most important among them are the NET Rankings and WAB (Wins Above Bubble). The first, is an NCAA sponsored analytic model which weights the performance of teams across four quadrants, qualifying how important each result is to the resume. The WAB metric, meanwhile, measures how a team’s record stacks up with the expected result of an average bubble team.

For example, Duke currently sits No. 1 in the NET, with a 13-2 record in Q1 games. The Blue Devils also sit at No. 1 in WAB, winning 11.4 more games than a bubble team would expect. The calculations imply that a team sweating on Selection Sunday would sit around 17-13 or 16-14 against that schedule.

The Miami (OH) dilemma

For these reasons, the Miami (OH) dilemma is not what it seems. If the Redhawks were to enter Selection Sunday with one loss, they would stack up well against multiple bubble contenders in those metrics.

The debate on Selection Sunday should not center around what Miami (OH) would look like if they faced a Big East schedule, it should focus on whether any of the other bubble teams could dominate their schedule in the same way.

Currently, Miami (OH) ranks No. 52 in the NET Rankings, just below but in range of many teams in the Last Four In or First Four Out of On3’s latest bracketology projections. In WAB, they sit at No. 26 with a 3.0 rating, suggesting they greatly outperformed what their rivals would in this debate.

Among those same bubble teams, only Ohio State and Santa Clara rank inside the Top 40 in WAB, at 1.3 and 1.4, respectively. Auburn, which continues to trend toward the wrong side of the bubble conversation, has a WAB of -0.19 which ranks No. 52.

While the computers are not an infallible source, as evidenced by the need for a Selection Committee to sort through the relevant data each season, they do provide clear data. The fact is that few if any of the teams around Miami (OH) have shown the consistency to start 29-0 against the same schedule.

As of today, bracketology projections would place Miami (OH) on the 11-seed line, just above the Last Four In. With a conference tournament loss, along with the projected fall and bid stealer added, the Redhawks would land in the third of four spots inside the Last Four In.