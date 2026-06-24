The NCAA's new five-to-play-five rule will cure Game Five-itis by eliminating a major leverage point

In 14 seasons of coaching N.C. State, Dave Doeren has dealt with a lot of rule changes. Most of those alterations were unwanted, imposed by people who hadn’t considered the down-the-line consequences. The change that came this week was different.

For most of this century, coaches have wanted the NCAA to allow players five years to play five seasons. The dynamics of redshirting and the waiver process to gain extra years of eligibility in the five-to-play-four era made the process of managing a roster far more difficult than it needed to be.

So when the NCAA Division I cabinet voted this week to allow five-to-play-five — with an age limit that likely will be far more impactful in basketball than football — Doeren celebrated. For football coaches, the change means the end of Game Five-itis.

What’s that? It’s the condition that spawned when a well-intentioned rule change made in 2018 collided with state legislatures allowing players to make NIL money in 2021. The 2018 rule change simplified the criteria for redshirting in football. A player who appeared in four or fewer games and hadn’t redshirted before could save that season of eligibility. When those seasons of eligibility became currency after 2021, players’ agents quickly realized their clients had a valuable leverage point after they’d played four games but before they’d played five.

“I’m happy that this rule change happened,” Doeren said on Wednesday’s episode of Andy and Ari On3. “I probably went through it in a tougher situation than most head coaches.”

Starting QB asked to get benched in 2023

Indeed. Doeren dealt with one of the strangest four-game redshirt situations in 2023 when then-starting quarterback MJ Morris asked to sit down in early November with three regular-season games remaining to preserve his redshirt for that season. The seeds of that drama were planted in 2022.

That year, Morris was a true freshman who had arrived in June with a plan to redshirt his first college season. That plan got scuttled when starter Devin Leary tore his pectoral muscle in October. Backup Jack Chambers took over in a loss to Syracuse the following week, but after Morris replaced Chambers the next week and led the Wolfpack to a comeback win against Virginia Tech, it was clear Morris was the best option. The plan was to start Morris the rest of the way, but he suffered a lower body injury against Boston College and missed the final three games. At that point, Morris had appeared in five games. His redshirt was burned.

Morris seemed like a logical choice to start in 2023, but Doeren hired Robert Anae as N.C. State’s new offensive coordinator. Anae recruited Brennan Armstrong, whom Anae had coached at Virginia, from the transfer portal. So the new plan was Armstrong would start and Morris would get the redshirt he should have gotten in 2022.

That lasted until a 13-10 loss to Louisville dropped the Wolfpack to 3-2. Armstrong got benched, and Morris took over the offense. N.C. State won three of the next four games. Then the magic number hit.

Morris told staff he wanted to preserve that redshirt. In an interview with WRAL, Morris’ father insisted the QB didn’t plan to transfer. Morris shut himself down, forcing N.C. State to turn back to Armstrong. Morris ultimately transferred to Maryland and then Coastal Carolina, where he was benched after starting two games in 2025. Thanks to that year of eligibility Morris saved, he’s currently on the roster at Texas.

“It was created to help your freshmen get a little bit more under their belt and help them develop,” Doeren said of the four-game redshirt rule. “Post-portal, post-NIL, it became something that agents were using to leverage players and coaches with, and that wasn’t the intent of the rule at all.”

If the new rule had been in place, Morris might have played even earlier as a freshman because there would have been no concern about burning a redshirt. Perhaps that would have changed the dynamics before his sophomore season, but even if it hadn’t, he would have had no incentive to shut down his season. He still would have had three full seasons of eligibility remaining.

Current QB gets an extra year

Speaking of having three seasons of eligibility remaining, Doeren’s current QB C.J. Bailey now can theoretically play in college through the 2028 season. Doeren had hoped that would be the case originally, but any hope of redshirting Bailey disappeared when he was a true freshman in 2024. The Wolfpack had signed Coastal Carolina transfer Grayson McCall to start, but concussions ended McCall’s career early and Bailey wound up playing 11 games that season.

I used the word “theoretically” in the above paragraph because if Bailey continues to improve the way he did through 2024 and 2025, he could be off to the NFL after year three or year four — even though he now has the option to play five college seasons. The key is that Bailey has the choice, no matter how many games he played in 2024.

Doeren and his staff won’t have to deal with an extreme scenario like the Morris one again, but the rule change also will express itself in more mundane — but useful — ways. Doeren’s special teams coordinator now won’t have to do the redshirt math every week as he assembles kickoff and punt teams. Every healthy player is available, regardless of how many games he’s played.

“I think it’s healthy for these guys too,” Doeren said. “They know when they step on campus, they got five years to complete their mission and to develop into the best version of themselves to help the university that they’ve signed with, and to help themselves to get their degree. It just gives them a path and a runway.”