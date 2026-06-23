The NFL just did the NCAA a huge favor in helping it enforce critical gambling rules

For a minute, it felt like Brendan Sorsby was going to be able to play college football this year.

Now, Sorsby may not even be able to play in the NFL until 2027.

Shortly after Sorsby arrived at Texas Tech via transfer from Cincinnati, news broke that he had placed numerous sports bets throughout his college career, including on his own teams. Sorsby filed for an injunction in Lubbock County Court and won, making his eligibility legally permissible.

That started a collective uproar in the college football community, everyone wondering one simple question: If the NCAA can’t stop a player who was caught — and admitted to — gambling on his own team from playing, are there any rules?

The public outcry against Texas Tech for being willing to move forward with Sorsby as its quarterback eventually led him to move on from his college career to test the NFL waters. That meant entering the NFL’s supplemental draft this summer.

Not so fast. The NFL also doesn’t take gambling lightly, and the league stepped in Tuesday to help reinforce the importance of a critical rule the NCAA failed to enforce.

How? According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the NFL is declining to hold a supplemental draft this summer, leaving the 2027 draft as the soonest route for Sorsby to enter the league. A letter was sent to Sorsby and all 32 NFL teams to inform them of the league’s decision, which boils down to its complete intolerance for gambling issues.

Here is part of that letter to Sorsby, as obtained by ESPN:

“Under our Collective Bargaining Agreement, the League retains sole discretion to determine whether it is appropriate to conduct a Supplemental Draft in any given year. The League has not conducted such a draft for several years and, prior to your submission, the League had no plans to do so this year, as no other player has sought entry. Your Petition—filed three business days before the deadline, without any supporting information or documentation, and only after abandoning your recent litigation efforts to avoid NCAA sanctions—does not provide a basis for the League to alter those plans.

“The issues presented by your Petition are too significant, and too closely tied to the League’s core integrity interests, to permit meaningful review within the timeline presented. The sole reasons identified in your Petition for seeking entry into the Supplemental Draft are that you have been “declared ineligible” by the NCAA, have “exhausted all of [your] avenues to continue in the NCAA,” and “want to now play in the NFL.” The Petition provides no information regarding the basis for, or timing of, the NCAA’s decision. Public sources, however, indicate that in May 2026 the NCAA issued a determination declaring you permanently ineligible from participation in college athletics, based on a sustained pattern of improper gambling activity during your collegiate career at three different universities.”

That’s the hammer everyone was looking for.

The truth is, people’s anger toward Sorsby was misguided, as it was about the NCAA’s inability to enforce a rule that is, at its core, the most important one for the integrity of the sport. Sorsby could have continued to play at Texas Tech this year after winning a lawsuit in public court, further providing a blueprint for other players in the future who get caught gambling impermissibly.

If Sorsby had suited up for Texas Tech this fall, it wasn’t just about protecting the integrity of Texas Tech games. It was proof that players in college football could do something no one had ever done before: gamble on their team and return to the field.

While Sorsby’s legal blueprint is still technically available to future athletes, the NFL just dropped the rulebook in a way that should dissuade others from engaging in the gambling activity Sorsby chose. Simply put: the NFL has zero tolerance for gambling and isn’t going to hold a supplemental draft to cater to someone who isn’t playing college football anymore as a result of his strained relationship with the league as a result of his behavior.

The first thought for many may have been that Sorsby could simply return to Texas Tech, resuming the circus that everyone in college football was caught up in over the past few months. No, Sorsby dropped his case against the NCAA last week, which made him ineligible again.

Texas Tech board chair Cody Campbell also recently said, “Brendan Sorsby will not be part of the Texas Tech football program this fall.”

This isn’t the end of the story. On3’s Nakos also reported that Sorsby’s attorney, Jeffrey Kessler, may pursue legal actions against the NFL for the league’s decision not to hold a supplemental draft.

“It is a violation of the CBA and the law,” Kessler said. “We will pursue this with the NFLPA immediately.”

Sorsby’s story is far from written yet. The truth? He will probably have a chance to play football again, whether in the 2026 season or the following year. That’s a Sorsby and NFL problem now, though.

The NFL, however, did college football a huge favor. It added another layer of consequences for anyone who considers impermissible gambling moving forward.

Frankly, the NCAA needs all the help it can get.