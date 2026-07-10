Three-star LB Deandre 'DK' Kirkpatrick commits to San Diego State, breaks down his decision

San Diego State is pushing for the top rated recruiting class in the Pac-12 and landed another key piece earlier today. Los Angeles (Calif.) Crenshaw linebacker Deandre Kirkpatrick announced moments ago he’s staying in SoCal and committed to the Aztecs.

“The biggest reason I chose San Diego State was the consistency they showed throughout my recruitment,” Kirkpatrick said. “The coaching staff recruited me from the beginning, and the addition of Coach Scott White played a huge role in my decision as well.

“I built a really strong relationship with coach White and CJ Pollard as well. I feel like I connected well with the entire staff, and everyone shares the same mindset and expectations for what they want to accomplish as a program.”

Sacramento State made a strong, late push for Kirkpatrick and he officially visited in early June.

“It was definitely a tough decision,” Kirkpatrick said. “Sacramento State came in to the picture over the last few months and recruited me very heavily.

“I had to carefully weigh my options before making my final choice. In the end, I just felt like San Diego State was the best all around fit for me.”

Kirkpatrick is a versatile defender who can play multiple spots in a defense.

“The plan is for me to start out as a Mike (middle) backer,” Kirkpatrick said. “I’m really excited about and I like coach White’s defensive system and scheme.

“It’s actually very similar to what we run here at Crenshaw so I’m comfortable in it. I love the all around fit for me, scheme wise and I’m very excited about my decision.”

Kirkpatrick is one of the most physical linebackers in the region. He can run and hit, plays with a high football IQ and shows high end football instincts.

He’s a reactionary athlete who can get downhill in a hurry and has a lot of potential. He’s a player we think can compete early for playing time at the next level.