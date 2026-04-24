Tim Tebow announces death of father, Bob, after Parkinson's battle

Tim Tebow shared emotional news on Friday morning, announcing the death of his father, Bob Tebow, following a long battle with Parkinson’s disease. He was 78. Tebow posted a tribute on Instagram, reflecting on his father’s faith and the perspective his family is leaning on during the loss.

“Heaven ushered in a hero of the faith last night as my Dad was welcomed home,” Tebow wrote. “Many will say sorry for your loss but the truth is he’s not lost, we know exactly where he is. He’s home. Forever!”

Tebow added that he recently asked his father what he was most looking forward to in heaven: “He simply said, ‘Jesus,’” he wrote. “He couldn’t wait to see Jesus face to face.”

Bob Tebow had been battling Parkinson’s disease since 2016 and was recently confined to a wheelchair. Despite the health challenges, his impact spanned decades through his work as a missionary and evangelist.

He and his wife, Pam, met while attending the University of Florida and later married in 1971. In 1985, the couple moved their family to the Philippines, where they began a long-standing mission focused on sharing the Gospel.

Tim Tebow was born in the Philippines in 1987 before the family eventually returned to the United States, settling in the Jacksonville area. There, Tebow developed into a standout quarterback before starring for the Gators.

While Tebow’s football career brought national attention, including a Heisman Trophy and two national championships, he has consistently pointed to his parents as the foundation of his beliefs and outlook.

Bob Tebow’s ministry work continued for more than 40 years, including efforts to develop and support local evangelists in the Philippines. His mission centered on expanding outreach and creating lasting impact in communities. In recent years, Tim Tebow has taken on a larger role in continuing that work through the Tim Tebow Foundation.

“Death has been swallowed up in victory,” Tebow wrote. “He’s healed and whole now. So we don’t mourn as those with no hope. See you soon Dad.”

Bob Tebow’s legacy lives on through his family, his ministry and the countless lives impacted by his work. The thoughts and prayers of the football world are with the Tebow family.