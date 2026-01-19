Although Cam Newton ultimately became an Auburn legend, he began his collegiate career at Florida, where he spent two seasons learning from starting QB Tim Tebow. While Newton was Tebow’s backup, he wasn’t shy to compete against the 2007 Heisman Trophy winner.

On Monday, Tebow appeared on ESPN’s First Take to preview the national championship game. However, Tebow took a turn down memory lane when he and Newton’s shared history came up in conversation.

“I’m sure you remember this, I was OK in a few things. One of the things I was OK in was tug-of-war,” Tebow said. “I don’t know that I ever lost to anybody except for him. Maybe I’m wrong. Maybe I forgot one or two times, but I remember the first time that Cam, I think it was on a Tuesday night, beat me in tug-of-war. Boy, he was so strong, and he got me right off the start, and I just couldn’t reel back in.

“A lot of times I would win because other people would just give up. They wouldn’t sustain that relentless effort. And he beat me, and everybody stopped. Everybody stopped.”

Newton’s tenacity was a sign of things to come. In 2008, Newton was arrested on felony charges of burglary, larceny and obstruction of justice after he was accused of stealing a laptop. He subsequently transferred out of Florida, while reportedly facing expulsion from the school.

Newton transferred to Blinn College, a JUCO program in Texas, where he spent one season. He led Blinn to 2009 NJCAA National Football Championship and became the most sought-after JUCO recruit in the country.

Newton ultimately signed with Auburn. He was spectacular for the Tigers, guiding the program to a national title and winning the 2010 Heisman Trophy. Tim Tebow praised Newton while reflecting on their time together at Florida.

“This is one of the most gifted young men I’ve ever been around,” Tebow said. “He’s also one of the most contagious young men I’ve ever been around. We had so much fun. He talks about me pushing him, but he pushed me to the nth degree in so many different ways with his joy, his love for life, how happy he was, his physical ability, his want to be great.”

Newton’s greatness didn’t dissipate with his retirement from football. In 2025, he signed a multi-year deal with ESPN and regularly appears on First Take.