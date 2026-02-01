Todd Golden needles Nate Oats over frontcourt comments after Florida blows out Alabama

Florida and Alabama were not shy about throwing some verbal jabs at each other in advance of Sunday’s games. Both coaches took a shot well before tipoff even occurred.

For the Gators, coach Todd Golden was vocal about the Charles Bediako eligibility situation and claimed his team would “beat them anyway,” even with the former G-League player suiting up for the Crimson Tide. On the other side, Tide coach Nate Oats had a bit to say before Sunday’s game.

Oats essentially accused Florida’s frontcourt of getting a very favorable whistle when it comes to potential lane violations — he suggested the UF bigs spend way beyond three seconds in the paint routinely. Florida’s frontcourt is widely regarded as the best in the nation.

It proved why on Sunday in a 100-77 demolition of the Crimson Tide in Gainesville. The Gators scored 72 points in the paint.

“We did beat them on the glass. We scored 72 points in the paint,” Golden said, per video shared by On3’s Zach Abolverdi. “I thought our guys were in there for one second, two seconds and then we were scoring. So we did a good job taking advantage of our catches down there. Our bigs were really, really good today.”

Florida’s big men were superb. Alex Condon scored a game-high 25 points and added seven rebounds. Rueben Chinyelu notched 17 boards and 14 points. And Thomas Haugh finished with 22 points and five rebounds.

Everyone that could make a difference in the contest did, with even 7-foot-9 Olivier Rioux seeing two minutes. Florida wiped the floor with Alabama on Sunday afternoon.

So what was Oats’ original comment? It came on Friday, two days ahead of the game.

“They’re the best rebounding team in the country,” Oats said. “If you go to KenPom, they’re second in offensive rebounding rate, second in defensive rebounding rate. Nobody else is that high on both sides of the ball. Chinyelu, [Micah] Handlogten, Condon, Haugh at the three, they’re good.

“I think paint scoring and rebounding are two of the biggest issues with this team. They can score in the paint at a high level and they go get a bunch of offensive rebounds. And, when you can sit in the lane for 6, 7, 8, 9, 10 seconds at a time, it helps your offensive rebounding quite a bit.”

Whatever the case, Florida had the last laugh on Sunday. The Gators have now won five straight over the Crimson Tide, with the average margin of victory in that span 16.4 points.