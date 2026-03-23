Todd Golden reacts to punch in Florida-Iowa game, ruling and explanation from officials

A controversial sequence in the first half of a Round of 32 game between Florida and Iowa had enormous consequences. The sequence involved Iowa big man Alvaro Folgueiras, who would go on to make the game-winning 3-point shot with about five seconds remaining.

Folgueiras very well could have been ejected. In fact, prior to video review, the broadcast crew calling the game thought he would be.

The Iowa big got tangled up with Florida’s Alex Condon while trying to secure a rebound in the first half. Both players had a good grip on the ball, and as Condon tried to yank it free, both players tumbled to the court.

Then, Folguieras appeared to ball his fist and make a swinging motion. Whether it was geared at Condon or the ball was unclear; officials would review the play.

After review, both teams were hit with a technical foul. The double technical, per the broadcast booth, was likely designed to cool the game off. Multiple players had run into the scrum and Florida coach Todd Golden had sprinted over to try to break it up.

After the game, Golden explained what the officials told him. He was reportedly told that Iowa threw a punch “but it didn’t connect,” thus leading to the double technical. Golden, for his part, then expressed he did not understand how Condon was also issued a technical.

“Yeah, I was told that they threw a punch, but it didn’t connect so it didn’t go any higher than a flagrant 1,” Golden said. “I’m not exactly sure what this means. I still don’t understand why Condo got a technical. They were both fighting for the ball equally, Condo was just stronger and pulled him down to the floor. But they were both grabbing the ball. It was a confusing play and I’m not really sure how they landed on that result.”

Condon also spoke on the key sequence. He hit the deck multiple times on the evening trying to secure loose balls.

“I don’t even know if he hit me or what but we will look at the tape,” Condon said, per Kevin Brockway of the Gainesville Sun. “I wanted to set the standard for physicality.”

Folgueiras, as noted, would go on to make the winning shot. Florida took a 72-70 lead with less than 10 seconds remaining.

Iowa star Bennett Stirtz quickly got around Florida point guard Boogie Fland going up the floor, then forced the defense to help. Thomas Haugh bit in, freeing Folgueiras in the corner. He hit the shot, lifting Iowa to the win.

Had the earlier sequence gone differently from an officiating standpoint, the outcome could have been very different. Instead, Iowa celebrates knocking off the defending national champions and advancing to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 1999.