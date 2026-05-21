Todd Golden reaffirms commitment to Florida, but 'never going to close the door on the NBA'

As the NBA coaching carousel got ready to spin, Todd Golden’s name was one to come up early. He later reaffirmed his commitment to Florida as the Gators reloaded ahead of the 2026-27 season.

As for whether the NBA could be an option down the road, Golden said he’s not ruling it out. He appreciates his name coming up in connection with those jobs and said he is “never going to close the door” on the association.

As rumors connect him to NBA teams, Golden is keeping things in perspective. He called the speculation “flattering” to be in the same breath as some of the best coaches in the sport.

“Certainly flattering,” Golden told The Field of 68. “Incredibly flattering. Anytime you are discussed with some of those names. Obviously, the great job Dusty [May] has done. He’s in the mix for all these. Guys like Nate Oats. Guys that have maybe a little forward thinking and have consistent success, maybe have the ability to relate to some of these younger guys and have a good idea of how to put them in position to be successful. It’s a great honor. … But with that being said, I’m never going to close the door on the NBA.

“The NBA is an incredible honor. That’s something that I could see down the road. But imminently, I’m really happy at Florida and I’m excited with what we have looking forward.”

Todd Golden: Florida has ‘a chance to be a Top-5 team again’

Todd Golden also made it clear he’s running it back at Florida after last year’s Round of 32 exit in the NCAA Tournament. The Gators have plenty of talent returning, headlined by Thomas Haugh and Alex Condon, as they look to once again be a top team in the country.

While UF will likely lose some key pieces after the 2026-27 season, Golden sees plenty of potential for the year ahead. He specifically pointed to some of the young talent on the roster that could set the Gators up for future success.

“The great thing for me and my family and our staff is we’ve been able to build Florida into a really consistent power right now,” Golden said. “I do believe we have a chance to be a Top-5 team again going into next season. We’re back-to-back 1-seeds in the NCAA Tournament. It was hard work to get to this position.

“We’re going to obviously lose a lot after this next season, but I’m really excited about a lot of the young guys that we were able to keep within our program. … We’re going to get them through this year, they’re going to help us and then, they’re going to be great players for us when guys like Tommy Haugh and Alex Condon are no longer in our program.”