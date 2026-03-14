Todd Golden receives technical foul amid blowout vs Vanderbilt during SEC Tournament semifinal

Todd Golden was called for a technical foul late in the second half amid a blowout during Florida‘s SEC tournament semifinal game vs. Vanderbilt. The Gators coach was called after the Commodores stretched their lead to 23 with 8:11 left in regulation.

Florida only led for 1:10 of game time, while its 23-point deficit was the largest of the game. The Gators cut that lead down to 14 by the final two minutes, but the Commodores held strong to win 91-74. The Gators entered Saturday as a potential No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.