Todd Golden: Signing ex-NBA G-League players 'not what college athletics is supposed to be'

Tuesday morning, RJ Luis signed with LSU, On3’s Pete Nakos reported. The former St. John’s guard went undrafted in 2025 and, after signing a two-way contract, spent time in the G-League.

Luis currently does not have eligibility after forgoing his final year to declare for the draft. He’s not the first former G-League player to try and come back, though, and Florida coach Todd Golden said he hopes the latest wave sparks change.

Luis will likely need a judge’s order to return to college basketball as Will Wade builds his roster. In fact, he’s the second former G-Leaguer to commit to LSU this offseason. While Golden acknowledged Florida signed European guard Urban Klavzar last year, who played in Europe, he said players upward of 25 or 26 years old should not play college basketball.

“If nothing else, we should be able to get a little more direction, now that guys like this are being brought to the forefront,” Golden told The Field of 68. “It grows. It started with guys that were of age, maybe played in the youth club, and then came over. I mean, Urban Klavzar is a great example of that. He was a guy that we brought over, that actually lost a year of eligibility, but was proper age. Had done high school and was a really good student, all those things.

“Now, when you’re bringing in 25- [or] 26-year-olds that have played – first of all, have been drafted and played professionally for an extended period of time – that’s not what college athletics is supposed to be.”

Todd Golden: ‘This is not what it’s about’

Questions about eligibility for former professional players came about during the 2025-26 season. James Nnaji notably received eligibility from the NCAA despite going No. 31 overall in the 2023 NBA Draft and playing 18 games at Baylor.

Charles Bediako was another high-profile example, as he returned to Alabama after a judge’s order. He played in five games before a different judge denied his request for an injunction.

The NCAA is also considering a “5-for-5, age-based eligibility rule. On3’s Pete Nakos reported the model is expected to be discussed this week when the Division I Cabinet and Board meet. No action items are currently expected, though. Amid the wave of professional players attempting to either play or come back to college basketball, Todd Golden said he thinks it could work out in the sport’s favor.

“I know a lot of it has changed and the financial piece is as important and influential as ever,” Golden said. “The players are now getting a significant piece of the pie, which they rightfully deserve. But this is not, again, what college basketball is supposed to be. This is not what it’s about. But I do believe this will be a net positive because we’re going to have to see some action.

“We’re going to have to see if guys like this are going to get cleared or not. I don’t think they have a great chance to, but you never know. Maybe Will knows more than both of us do. But we’re going to find out. We have SEC meetings next week, so I’m really excited for that, as well.”