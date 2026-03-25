Todd McShay backs viral Dan Orlovsky take on Fernando Mendoza-Ty Simpson debate

ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky raised eyebrows last week when he hailed Alabama‘s Ty Simpson as the No. 1 quarterback prospect in this year’s draft class. The former Detroit Lions QB doubled down earlier this week on The Pat McAfee Show when he suggested several NFL general managers and head coaches agree Simpson is a better prospect than Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza, the reigning 2025 Heisman Trophy winner and expected top overall pick in next month’s 2026 NFL Draft.

But while Orlovsky was viciously ridiculed by the PMS crew, including from host Pat McAfee himself, for what many consider an outlandish claim, it turns out the NFL Live analyst is not alone in his assessment. In fact, former ESPN draft analyst-turned-podcaster Todd McShay also believes the former Crimson Tide QB could very well be the better NFL player when all’s said and done.

“My eyes tell me Ty Simpson is every bit as good as, and in some ways better and more NFL ready, than Mendoza,” McShay recently told The Ringer‘s Bill Simmons. “But history, and general managers that have to assess risk are saying Mendoza is the safer pick. … That’s the debate.”

“My eyes tell me Ty Simpson’s every bit as good as—in some ways better and more NFL-ready than—[Fernando] Mendoza."@McShay13 talks about whether there’s a big gap between Ty Simpson and Fernando Mendoza. pic.twitter.com/GnttkVROPc — The Ringer (@ringer) March 25, 2026

McShay, like Orlovsky, point to Simpson’s impressive tape in 2025, his lone season as Alabama’s starting quarterback. Especially the early-season film before Oklahoma‘s defense exposed some deficiencies in his game in mid-November, which all subsequent teams mirrored. Simpson also battled injuries late in 2025, but finished the season ranked 11th nationally with 3,567 passing yards and 28 touchdowns to just 5 interceptions.

“If you’re a purist and somebody that’s just studied the quarterback position your whole life, and you put on the tape for Ty Simpson, it’s how the game’s supposed to be played,” McShay added. “It’s pre-snap, it’s identifying, it’s controlling the line of scrimmage, it’s utilizing the motions pre-snap and tendencies on the defensive side that identify them. It’s post-snap, it’s quick reads, it’s everything in rhythm, it’s everything’s on schedule. It’s beautiful.”

Despite McShay and Orlovsky’s praise, Mendoza remains the overwhelming betting favorite to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft with -10,000 odds according to BetMGM. Meanwhile, Simpson is tied with seven other players with the eighth-best odds (+50,000) to be the top overall pick, per BetMGM.

But while Mendoza remains the overwhelming favorite to be the No. 1 overall pick of the Las Vegas Raiders to open the 2026 NFL Draft, Simpson is considered the draft’s second-best quarterback and a sure-fire first-round draft pick. In fact, multiple mock drafts currently project the former Alabama QB could be a Top 15-20 pick as he continues to climb NFL draft boards.