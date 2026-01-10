Todd McShay is ready to put Curt Cignetti in a category of his own after leading Indiana to the national championship game this season. After back-to-back dominant wins against college football powers in Alabama and Oregon, the Hoosiers are one win away from their first title in program history.

McShay took to social media Friday evening following the 56-22 victory for Indiana over Oregon in the Peach Bowl. That game followed a 38-3 beatdown of the Crimson Tide, a team that has won three championship since the College Football Playoff was introduced in 2014.

The blowout nature of both victories stood out to McShay, who noted that Cignetti has accomplished this without traditional big-name recruits. That led the analyst to make a bold claim regarding the coach’s status in history.

“Indiana has robbed Alabama and Oregon of its collective will in back-to-back outings… With just eight 4 and 5 star recruits (and Mendoza and a bunch of mid-late NFL draft prospects),” he wrote. “Tell me how this isn’t the greatest single-season coaching job in my lifetime. Because I’m here for the fight.”

In actuality, Curt Cignetti’s coaching job even more impressive than Todd McShay described as Indiana has no players on its roster that were five-star prospects coming out of high school. Only seven players had a four-star rating while everyone else was three-star or below.

Some of the most impactful names on the roster such as Heisman Trophy winner QB Fernando Mendoza and defensive back Amare Ferrell, where not highly touted coming out of high school. That speaks volume’s to Cignetti’s ability to get the most out of his players.

Cignetti has been a winner wherever he has been, beginning his head coaching career at IUP in 2011. He left there with a 53-17 overall record and then went on to find success in the FCS at both Elon and James Madison.

Cignetti made five two straight appearances in the FCS playoff with Elon before taking over at James Madison in 2019. He then took the Dukes to an appearance in the FCS Championship during his first season and the semifinals each of the next two years.

JMU made the move up to FBS in 2022 and went 8-3 in its first season. It followed that up by going 11-1 the following year in 2023, leading Cignetti to land the job at Indiana.

Since then, he has taken the Hoosiers to back-to-back appearances in the CFP and now is one win away from his first championship as a head coach. We’ll see whether he can finish out this storybook season with a win when Indiana faces Miami in the title game at 7:30 p.m. ET on Jan. 19.