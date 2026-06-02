Todd Monken addresses possibility of Brendan Sorsby in NFL supplemental draft: 'That's a slippery slope'

It doesn’t seem like Cleveland Browns head coach Todd Monken has interest in Texas Tech QB Brendan Sorsby, even via the supplemental draft. The Red Raiders signal caller is currently seeking an injunction to play this season after he was ruled ineligible for gambling and subsequently entering a treatment facility.

Sorsby’s gambling situation stems from many bets placed while he was at Indiana as a backup quarterback. His NIL deal to transfer from Cincinnati to Texas Tech this offseason, after a career year, was a high for a QB this cycle.

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But as of now, Sorsby won’t play for the reigning Big 12 champs nor college football anywhere this year. The supplemental draft could be an option for him to get on an NFL roster this fall, somewhere. But according to Monken, it won’t be Cleveland.

“Not at all. That’s not even come across my desk,” Monken said, via Daniel Oyefusi. “I don’t think we’re in a position to want to go down that road. That’s my opinion, that’s not (GM) Andrew (Berry’s). I like the quarterbacks we have. I think that’s a slippery slope to go down that road, irrespective of talent. The terms of the situation he’s put himself in, we all know he put himself in that situation.

“We’ve seen in other sports with players that have been banned for life from playing professional sports, I think that’s a slippery slope to go down that road. Again, that’s a question for Andrew and for management. From my end of it, kind of a tough angle to go down that road and think that that’s going to be your franchise quarterback if he’s ever eligible to play in the NFL.”

Brendan Sorsby NFL stock drastically low?

According to court documents, Sorsby placed at least 40 bets involving Indiana as a quarterback for the Hoosiers. He also used sportsbook accounts registered to a family member and friends to wager roughly $90,000 over four years. The quarterback continued to gamble after transferring from Cincinnati to Texas Tech in December 2025.

Sorsby checked into a gambling addiction rehab center in mid-April and has since been released. The Texas Tech quarterback has been diagnosed with a gambling and anxiety disorder and recently completed a 35-day stint in an Arizona gambling rehabilitation center, according to his attorneys.

Sorsby’s deadline to enter the supplemental draft is June 22nd. According to On3’s Pete Nakos, Sorsby’s NIL deal with Texas Tech is north of $5 million, partly the reason he did not go into the NFL Draft this spring.

Sorsby had a standout 2025 season at Cincinnati, throwing for 2,800 yards, 27 touchdowns, and just 5 interceptions with a 61.6% completion rate. Regarded as one of the better college quarterbacks, he won’t see the field this year, barring some sort of turnaround in the court system.

One has to wonder about Sorsby’s stock amongst NFL franchises, even post-treatment for his addiction. Monken clearly wants to stay away right now and stick with his current QB depth chart: Deshaun Watson, Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel.