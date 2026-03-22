Back in Super Bowl LII, a Trey Burton to Nick Foles ‘Philly Special’ touchdown helped propel the Philadelphia Eagles to a 41-33 win over Tom Brady‘s New England Patriots. On Saturday, Brady was on the other end of the play.

During Fanatics’ Flag Football Classic event, the now-retired Brady found current Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts for a touchdown with the play. It wasn’t run quite like the infamous play, but Brady did mutter ‘Philly Special’ before running the play.

Brady and Hurts’ team, Founders FC, did not come out with a win in either of its two games. It fell to Team USA, the United States’ National Flag Football team, in its first game 43-16. It then fell to the Wildcats (led by Joe Burrow, Jayden Daniels, and Saquon Barkley) 34-26 in its second game.

Here’s the clip. It wasn’t quite like Jason Kelce snap to Corey Clement pitch to Trey Burton pass to Nick Foles. But Brady yelled “Philly Special” pic.twitter.com/gfikmn2KdT — Rob Maaddi (@RobMaaddi) March 22, 2026

“My heart is really hurting right now,” Brady said between games. Following the event, the cheeky Brady teased a return to the NFL. “Gets you thinking…” Brady wrote on a quote tweet of a video of himself throwing a touchdown to wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

Brady, the seven-time Super Bowl champion, has been retired for three seasons now. Across his Hall of Fame career, Brady won five Super Bowl MVPs, three NFL MVPs, and two Offensive Player of the Year Awards. Failing to win a game in the Classic, however, will likely stick with the NFL’s GOAT for a while.

The Flag Football Classic is the first of its kind. Team USA has been competing for quite some time now, putting together great results. But NFL players are beginning to dip their toes in the water.

For those who are not familiar with the event, USA Football provided an explanation on its website. There are different rules than a normal football game, even playing on a smaller field.

“The Fanatics Flag Football Classic brings together some of the biggest names in football and the world’s top flag athletes for a first-of-its-kind competition at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles on March 21, 2026. Produced by Fanatics Studios, the joint venture between Fanatics and OBB Media, this event will deliver a best-on-best showdown in one of the fastest-growing sports in the world…

“Competition will follow modified Olympic-style flag football rules, featuring two 15-minute halves with a running clock on a 50 x 25-yard field. Three teams will compete in a round-robin format, with the top two advancing to the championship.”

On3’s Griffin McVeigh contributed to this article.