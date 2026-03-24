Tom Izzo would love another crack at Michigan in the NCAA Tournament. Granted, this would be in the national championship, so the Spartans have to get there first in order to fulfill their coach’s wishes.

Michigan State has UConn in the Sweet 16 and would need to win three more games to even have a chance. Michigan is the No. 1 seed in the Midwest and takes on No. 4 Alabama.

Michigan State, a No. 3 seed, has the No. 2 Huskies this week before playing one of Duke or St. John’s to get out of the region. But the rivalry between Izzo’s crew and Dusty May’s squad is a big one; it’d be an intriguing national title game.

“Maybe I’d like another shot at them,” Izzo said on Up and Adams. They beat us pretty good both times. But, you know, right now, the Big Ten has really been on a roll. You know, women’s basketball, they had 12 teams in, our hockey team’s in there. There’s like four hockey teams. You know, basketball, we got six teams. Football has won national championships in three of four. Now, it’s been a pretty good run here for the Big Ten in general. So the good news is, if I got a shot at Michigan again, that means I’m in the Final Four. And how could it be better than that?”

Michigan took both meetings over Michigan State this year, 83-71 and 90-80. The two did not rematch in the Big Ten Tournament. But if there’s a third meeting for the biggest prize in college basketball, Izzo is ready to bring the noise.

“Well, it’s always got to be bad blood,” Izzo said. “I always, say it like this, you know, do you want me to like my wife’s old boyfriend? You know, that’s not American. You know, you can’t, and so I can’t really, you know, you can’t love your rival. But you know, John Beilein and I had a great thing going and great respect for one another, you know. And I’m sure that’ll work out as you go. I’m sure Mike and Roy had that.

“You know, you respect your opponent, but if anybody tells you they liked your rival, then ask them if they liked their wife’s boyfriend, you know? I mean, it just doesn’t work out. There’s no way that happens.”