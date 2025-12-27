On Christmas Eve, On3’s Joe Tipton reported James Nnaji committed to Baylor after receiving four years of eligibility. Nnaji was the No. 31 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, though he never signed an NBA contract, and will play the second half of this season.

The reaction was swift, including a post on social media from UConn coach Dan Hurley. Saturday afternoon, Michigan State coach Tom Izzo weighed in on the situation.

Izzo admitted he didn’t know all the details and reached out to “good friend” and Baylor head coach Scott Drew for more information. But he raised multiple questions about the impact of the Nnaji eligibility decision, even asking what would stop him from asking Miles Bridges – or other even Magic Johnson and Gary Harris – if they wanted to return to East Lansing.

“I asked Coen [Carr], would you be okay if I went and got Miles and brought him back? … You laugh, but that’s what we’re doing,” Izzo said. “Somebody’s sitting. Somebody’s not playing. I just don’t think that’s fair for the players. Some of them work their butt off to get to this position and maybe things didn’t go right. I’m a little surprised. I’ve got a call in to Scott. I’m anxious to see what he tells me. … But what I’m hearing and now, we’re taking guys that were drafted in the NBA and everything. I said it to you a month and a half ago, ‘Come on, Magic and Gary. Let’s go, baby. Let’s do it.’ Why not?

“If that’s what we’re going to, shame on the NCAA. Shame on the coaches, too. But shame on the NCAA because coaches are going to do what they’ve got to do, I guess. But the NCAA’s the one. Those people on those committees that are making those decisions to allow something so ridiculous and not think of the kid. Everybody talks about me thinking of my program or selfish. No. Get that straight, for all of you. I’m thinking of what is best for my son if he was in that position, and I just don’t agree with it.”

Of course, Izzo made it clear he was not planning to ask Bridges if he’d come back to school. He said his point was more about his concern with the situation.

“Sooner or later, it’s gonna get me,” Izzo said. “Not that I’m gonna be too stubborn not to ever do anything, but I’m not going and recruiting Miles. I love Miles. Would love to have him play. But what is wrong with that statement? ‘Go and replace Coen.'”

Tom Izzo: ‘I’m not going to fight city hall’

James Nnaji played professional basketball in Europe before going No. 31 in the 2023 NBA Draft when the Detroit Pistons selected him. While he did not sign a standard NBA contract, his draft rights were traded twice, most recently in the trade that sent Karl-Anthony Towns to the New York Knicks. Nnaji also played in the NBA Summer League with the Knicks.

Amid the fallout from the NCAA’s decision, Nnaji’s name also came up in an ongoing eligibility lawsuit. Attorneys for Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia and others cited it in a filing Friday. Pavia and other plaintiffs are challenging the NCAA’s junior college rules.

Tom Izzo also said he spoke with an unnamed coach who agreed with him. But Izzo also further called out the NCAA and president Charlie Baker about the state of the landscape.

“I was told by a very famous, good, great coach yesterday in a text that said, ‘I believe in everything you’re saying. Just don’t let it ruin your year. Why fight city hall?’ I’m not going to fight city hall – I’m just not going to stick up for it, either,” Izzo said.

“I’m not going to tell you that [as] a guy that worked for the NCAA for 20 years on every committee known to man. I’m not going to tell you that this president, to me, is doing anything but running from leadership and is making decisions that are against them. I’d like to poll 360 of the coaches and see how many are in favor of what’s going on.”