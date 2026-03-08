Tom Izzo reacts to Jeremy Fears Jr. technical for kick to Elliot Cadeau's groin
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo took great exception with a dead-ball contact technical assessed to star guard Jeremy Fears Jr. in the first half vs. rival, Michigan. And, he let it be known that he feels its all based on reputation, not the letter of the law.
Fears Jr. earned yet another technical on the season as he tried to pick up a loose ball. During the gather attempt, his right leg kicks back, making contact with Michigan guard Elliot Cadeau‘s groin area. As CBS rules analyst Gene Steratore noted, it was the unnatural motion which prompted officials to stop play and eventually levy a technical after a review.
Izzo’s not buying it.
“It’s all because of what happened earlier and now the microscope’s on him,” Izzo told sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson. “And I don’t like that. But I told him, ‘I dont even want him breathing wrong.’
“The fouls are what’s killing us — The fouls and the offensive boards. Other than that, I thought we’re playing pretty good.”
This story will be updated