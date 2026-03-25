The North Carolina basketball job is open, and Tommy Llyod’s name is on the short list of coaches who are considered potential candidates to replace Hubert Davis. Llyod, whose Arizona Wildcats are set to take on Arkansas in the Sweet 16 on Thursday, has broken his silence on the opening.

The Wildcats headman was non-committal on his interest in the job. For now, his focus remains with his team and the NCAA Tournament.

“I already have one of the best jobs in the country,” Llyod said during Arizona’s Sweet 16 media availability. “And one thing we talk about in our program all the time — and I think I’ve gotten better at and I think our team’s been crushing it this year — is just the ability to have full focus and be present in the moment. I think we have a great team. I think we have a chance to advance in this tournament, game by game. But I’m not delusional.

“I know we could lose tomorrow, but this team deserves my full focus. So there’s not one thing that is going to knock me off my path. I’m 100% focused on Arizona basketball and this program.”

Lloyd is currently wrapping up his fifth season with the Wildcats. During that span, he’s compiled a 146–35 (.807) record and counting. It’s the fourth time he’s led Arizona to the second weekend, but he’s never made it to the Elite Eight.

Moreover, he’s never entered March Madness as Arizona coach lower than a No. 4 seed. 2025 is the second time he’s led the Wildcats to a No. 1 seed.

This season’s team currently sits at 34-2 having won its last 11 games dating back to the regular season. The Wildcats swept the Big 12 Conference championships with a regular season and conference tournament titles. They’re hoping to add national championship to that list by the end of the season.

First, however, is the Sweet 16 vs. Arkansas. Tip-off is set for Thursday at 9:45 p.m. ET live on CBS.