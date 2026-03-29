For the first time since 2001, the Arizona Wildcats are heading to the Final Four.

Although it trailed by seven points at halftime, Arizona outscored Purdue 48-26 in the second half to cement the 79-64 victory. The Wildcats have now won 13 consecutive games heading into next week’s Final Four. They will face the winner of No. 1 Michigan/No. 6 Tennessee in the event, with a spot in the National Championship Game on the line.

Following the historic win, Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd paid tribute to legendary Arizona head coach Lute Olson. Olson, who coached at Arizona from 1983-2007, had led the Wildcats to all four of their previous Final Four appearances.

“I know this — There’s a good-looking guy with white hair looking down on us right now that’s happy!”



Tommy Lloyd pays his respects to the legendary Lute Olson. pic.twitter.com/lkWbzpOPhu — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 29, 2026

“Personally, I feel good. What I’m most happy for is these Arizona fans. You guys deserve this!” Lloyd said postgame. “I know this — there’s a good looking guy with white hair looking down on us that’s happy!“

Olson passed away in August 2020 at the age of 85. Across his 24-year tenure at Arizona, Olson led the Wildcats to a 589-187 (327-101) record with seven Elite Eight appearances, four Final Four appearances, two National Championship Game appearances, and a National Championship in 1997.

He was previously the only head coach to lead the program to a Final Four. That, however, is no more.

Tommy Lloyd punches trip to Final Four in fifth season at Arizona

It took five seasons, but Tommy Lloyd finally has Arizona back in the Final Four. It was a long time coming for Lloyd, as the Wildcats had failed to advance past the Sweet Sixteen during his tenure. This led to questions regarding whether or not he could truly get Arizona to the next level, but that noise has all but been silenced now.

Arizona has been one of the best teams in all of college basketball this season, and that is certainly rearing its head in the NCAA Tournament. The Wildcats have won their four Tournament games by an average of 20.5 points per game. All four wins have come by at least 12 points.

Now, all focus swings towards Indianapolis. It will be either No. 1 seed Michigan or No. 6 seed Tennessee on the docket for the Wildcats. In Arizona‘s lone game against a No. 1 seed this season, it downed Florida 93-87 in its season opener on Nov. 3. Across its 13-game winning streak, it boasts five victories against top-two seeds in the Tournament.