Tommy Tuberville speaks out against Protect College Sports Act, says bill 'goes too far'

In a more than 15-minute speech on the floor of the U.S. Senate, Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) spoke against the Protect College Sports Act. He said the bill “goes too far” as he motioned for unanimous consent to pass his bill, the Student-Athlete Act.

As he gave his remarks, Tuberville had two displays on either side of him. On his right, there were five parts of the Protect College Sports Act he considers part of a “federal takeover of college sports,” including the caps on athlete compensation and “government-controlled” TV deals. On his left, Tuberville had the three main points of the Student-Athlete Act: five years of eligibility, five consecutive years and one penalty-free transfer.

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Tuberville’s comments came after he sent a letter outlining his concerns he has with the bipartisan bill, which is scheduled for a markup this week. He stressed the need to prioritize athletes’ education as they go through their college careers and criticized the amount of player movement in the landscape today.

“Two weeks ago, my colleagues here rolled out a bipartisan bill that aims to fix some of these problems,” Tuberville said. “I respect the work that they put into it. I know it all too well. I know they’re trying to solve a serious and very, very hard problem. It’s almost impossible. But I think their bill goes too far.

“Trust me, if I thought it’d work, I’d support it. Unfortunately, it gets too deep into the businesses of universities, conferences, athletics departments while doing far too little to give the student-athlete the stability and clarity that, actually, they need.”

Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.), a co-sponsor of the Protect College Sports Act, spoke next. She objected to Tuberville’s motion for unanimous consent for the Student-Athlete Act’s passage.

In his letter earlier this month, Tuberville broke down 10 provisions that “raise the greatest concern” in the Protect College Sports Act. He pulled from his experience as a coach while detailing the aspects of the legislation that stood out as the process begins.

Tuberville noted “open-ended eligibility-clock exceptions,” as well as transfer exceptions without penalties and the bill’s neutrality on athlete employment. He also said the “conditional” protections on non-revenue sports and Olympic sports is an issue, as is a permanent cap on athlete compensation.

This story will be updated.