Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti thinks this is just the beginning for Indiana after Monday’s national title victory over Miami. The Hoosiers beat the Hurricanes 27-21 in an instant classic.

But it was the third straight national championship for the Big Ten, following Michigan (2023) and Ohio State (2024). The dominant days of the SEC probably aren’t gone just yet, but there’s been a noticeable shift of power in college football.

“You can get used to this, that’s for sure,” Petitti said on Sirius XM. “It’s just been an incredible run. Really proud. I think the Indiana story is like no other we’ve seen. Just the job that coach has done … what Cig’s brought to the program and the expectations from day one, and Scott Dolson the AD, and President Whitten, the players and the fans, like this journey the last few weeks, seeing the turnout and what it means. It’s just been incredible. So I feel really good about where we are. I just think this story is just, you know, it’s, it’s pretty hard to imagine.”

Indiana isn’t the traditional power like a Michigan or Ohio State. When thinking about the SEC, you have your blue bloods in that conference too. But the losingest program in the history of college football just turned it around in two years under Curt Cignetti.

Cignetti is 27-2 in two seasons, making the College Football Playoff twice and it all culminated this year. Indiana won the Big Ten, beating defending national champ Ohio State, and won three games in a row to win a national championship.

“I think it just tells it just, not only in the Big Ten, but all college football that you know, you do things right, you have the right the right people, the right players, the right commitment, the great fan base, like all that comes together,” Petitti said. “Nothing about this was easy, but, you know, the last two years, it’s been a journey. And, you know, I don’t see Indiana slowing down at all.”

Amid IU’s success this year, though, the Hoosiers are also capitalizing in the transfer portal. They entered Monday ranked No. 2 in the On3 Industry Team Transfer Portal Rankings with a class led by TCU transfer Josh Hoover – the No. 19 overall player in the On3 Industry Transfer Portal Rankings.

So can Indiana do it again? Another Big Ten school like Oregon that made the semifinals this year? It seems like the tide is shifting.