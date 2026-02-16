Tony Robie evaluates Aaron Seidel's performance in loss to Jax Forrest

Tony Robie knew Aaron Seidel likely had the match of the day against Jax Forrest Sunday afternoon. In Virginia Tech’s 19-12 loss to Oklahoma State, the two all-star freshmen at 133 had their first match since last year’s Pennsylvania state finals.

Both undefeated, Seidel landed three takedowns in the bout and yet, lost 10-9 in the end. Forrest’s lone takedown took Seidel to the Hokie’s back and Forrest managed to secure four nearfall points. In the end, that was the difference as Forrest had an escape point in the third period, edging out a budding rival.

The way Robie saw it, Seidel saw a major opportunity slip away. But, it could be a match we all see again next month at the NCAA Wrestling Championships.

“I thought 133 you know, I thought Aaron out wrestled him,” Robie said postmatch. “With the exception of, you know, 10, 20 seconds, where you got caught for seven and you put yourself in a position against a really good guy, that’s tough to come back on. But, you know, he scored three takedowns, you know, which isn’t easy to do. So I think as much as anything for Aaron … it’s a sign of where he’s at. We all know how good Forrest is, but Aaron, I think, continues to jump levels and getting better, and he’ll be excited about that match, and hopefully he sees that at the NCAA championships.”

There was a chance Forrest wasn’t going to wrestle Seidel, as Oklahoma State head coach David Taylor teased Ronnie Ramirez could go. But, Forrest went, him and Seidel scrapped, and turned in an instant classic.

“I don’t think he put a whole lot of concern into who was going to be so, you know, I think, I know he was very excited to get the match that happened tonight,” Robie said. “I don’t think he’s been waiting for that for a long time. His mentality is obviously a kid that’s gonna, you know, he’s a hunter. Last year, (he took) the challenge, put his fourth state title on the line to try to chase that guy down. Didn’t go his way. So he was definitely excited about the opportunity to wrestle him again.”

Oklahoma State 22, Virginia Tech 12

125: No. 3 Eddie Ventresca (VT) dec. 2-1 in TB over No. 7 Troy Spratley (OKST); 3-0 VT

133: No. 10 Jax Forrest (OKST) dec. 10-9 over No. 6 Aaron Seidel (VT); 3-3

141: No. 2 Sergio Vega (OKST) MD 11-2 over No. 22 Tom Crook (VT); 7-3 OKST

149: Drew Gorman (VT) dec. 4-1 in SV1 over Beau Hickman (OKST); 7-6 OKST

157: No. 7 Landon Robideau (OKST) dec. 3-2 over No. 16 Ethen Miller (VT); 10-6 OKST

165: No. 2 Ladarion Lockett (OKST) dec. 8-2 over No. 33 Mac Church (VT); 13-6 OKST

174: No. 7 Alex Facundo (OKST) dec. 4-1 over No. 30 Sergio Desiante (VT); 16-6 OKST

184: No. 32 Jaden Bullock (VT) dec. 2-0 over Trevor Dopps (OKST); 16-9 OKST

197: No. 14 Sonny Sasso (VT) dec. 2-1 over No. 7 Cody Merrill (OKST); 16-12 OKST

285: No. 7 Konner Doucet (OKST) dec. 6-1 over No. 17 Jimmy Mullen (VT); 19-12