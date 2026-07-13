Tony Romo says biggest regret was not winning Super Bowl with Cowboys

Tony Romo has his share of success as the quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys, but he would have loved to bring a Super Bowl title to Dallas. While appearing on Pardon My Take, Romo revealed that not reaching the Super Bowl is his one regret.

“I’m not a guy with big regrets, I guess you could say. The only regret I guess I would have is that… my job was to bring a Super Bowl to Dallas, and I didn’t do it,” Romo said, per Pro Football Talk. “So that always sticks with me a little bit. Because you give your whole body, heart, soul, everything into it, and you just wanted that for… all the fans, the Joneses, for everybody that you’re around. And so that one always sticks with me a little bit just because I had that opportunity and just wasn’t able to do it. So that part of it kind of still… sits there.”

Romo was a member of the Cowboys from 2003 to 2016, but didn’t become the starter until the 2006 season. He led the Cowboys to the playoffs four times, but could not make it past the divisional round.

Tony Romo didn’t want to chase a Super Bowl ring

Romo’s career ended after the 2016 season, which was when Dak Prescott took over as the starting QB. Because of a back injury, Romo saw limited action during the 2016 season, and he announced his retirement in April 2017.

“At the end it was like . . . I could go somewhere else and do it, because I was like, I’ve got to win a Super Bowl,” Romo said. “It’s literally what you play the game for. Nothing else matters. And it just was like… but would that be the same if I went somewhere else and did it? Because at that point, I’d known the game at such a high level. My last 20, 25 games, we were pretty successful, when [I was] healthy. But I was getting injured more often. [The] body breaks down in some ways through the years.”

Romo, who is now an NFL analyst for CBS Sports, finished his career with 34,183 passing yards and 248 passing touchdowns. He was selected to the Pro Bowl four times and named to the All-Pro Second Team in 2014.