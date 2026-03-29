Tony Vitello likely saw his first two games as the manager of the San Francisco Giants going a little bit better. Entering Saturday’s game vs. the New York Yankees, the Giants are 0-2. Loss No. 1 came on Wednesday night, followed by another defeat Friday. Nothing really to freak out over, though, as baseball is a long season.

Still, Vitello is searching for answers as to why the Giants have come out struggling. He theorized that one of his speeches was a little too fiery, making Giants players a little too emotional. After all, Vitello does come from the college ranks, where those might occur more often. However, not everybody in the clubhouse is buying the idea.

“I’d put it on me a little bit,” Vitello said. “Get all fire and brimstone a few days ago. I think some good words were shared but I think, as of right now, it’s a little emotional in there. There’s definitely a lot of try-hards.”

“I don’t think so,” Ray said when asked about Vitello’s comments. “We’re all Major League plays and we can handle it. We can handle the ups and downs. It’s just one of those things that has happened the first two games. It’s not ideal but like I said, you’ve got 160 games left.”

Ray was the starting pitcher on Friday, putting together a decent performance. Only two earned runs went against him in 5.1 innings pitched. The Yankees put together five hits, did not draw a walk, and struck out four times. A pretty decent outing overall for Ray, who will take those numbers on a routine basis.

Where the Giants are really struggling is on the offensive end. Zero runs scored over the two games, striking out 17 times. Totalling four hits is not a winning recipe, by any means. Especially when San Francisco President of Baseball Operations Buster Posey put together a decent roster, at least on paper.

The best part about baseball is that there is always tomorrow, especially when the calendar reads March 28. Another game against the Yankees will take place Saturday evening before heading to San Diego for an early-season NL West tilt.

Vitello will continue to gain new experiences as a Major League manager after spending all of his coaching career in college, mainly with the Tennessee Volunteers. Maybe he will be looking to turn down the intensity dial when it comes to his speeches.