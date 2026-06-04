Top 2027 defensive linemen in the Rivals300 rankings

The 2027 class is loaded with talented defensive linemen, as evidenced by the top of the Rivals300 rankings.

Five-star Jalen Brewster is the country’s No. 1 overall recruit this cycle, and eight more defensive lineman rank among the top-100 prospects nationally. Of the top 20 players at the position, 13 are already committed. But that hasn’t stopped other schools from pursuing them, setting up what should be an interesting next six months before National Signing Day.

Following the latest Rivals300 release earlier this spring, here are where the top defensive linemen in the class stand:

1. Jalen Brewster — Texas Tech

School: Cedar Hill (Texas)

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 1

Scouting Summary: “Uber-athletic defensive line prospect with true game-wrecking ability. Measured in at around 6-foot-3, 300 pounds prior to his junior season. Tests as an elite athlete in the combine setting, easily cracking 5.0 seconds in the 40-yard dash. Carries that athleticism over to the field where he has flashes of dominance on Friday nights. Lines up all over the defensive line for Cedar Hill (Texas) while facing top competition. Dangerous pass rusher from any spot. Combines explosive get-off with the movement skills of a much smaller player, carrying elite testing numbers directly onto the field. Consistently collapses pockets and disrupts plays before they develop. Has legitimate game-wrecking moments on film. The quickness to dart into the backfield and the speed to hunt down ball carriers is eye-popping. May not possess premier length. Father was a third-round pick by the Dallas Cowboys. Tracking as the top defensive line prospect early on in the 2027 cycle with the upside to be an early NFL Draft pick.”

School: St. Patrick (Ill.)

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 9

Scouting Summary: “Twitched up defensive lineman with a rare combination of size and athleticism along the interior. Measured at 6-foot-3, 285 pounds with 34 inch arms prior to his senior season. Came onto the national scene following a breakout junior campaign. Plays all over the defensive line, lining up on the edge and along the interior. Able to quickly disengage and flashes encouraging hand usage for a young player. Shows elite burst on film, darting into the backfield and running sideline-to-sideline with ease. Closing speed is jarring. Looks like a linebacker when tracking down ball carriers in pursuit. Finished with 15 tackles for loss and five sacks as a junior. Still mastering technique and will need continued development but has one of the highest upsides among defensive linemen in the 2027 cycle.”

School: Louisville (Miss.)

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 40

Scouting Summary: “Dynamic, coordinated defensive lineman who makes plays behind the line of scrimmage at a high rate. Measured at 6-foot-1.5, 285 pounds with arms a shade under 33 inches prior to his senior season. Turned in a dominant junior campaign, racking up an astounding 41 tackles for loss and 15.5 sacks. A loose, coordinated athlete with an innate understanding of leverage. Stays low and is tough to block off the ball. Has high-end lateral agility and makes offensive linemen whiff in a phone booth. Compact base with natural balance and bend. A good athlete and hunts down plays once in the backfield. Also shows the ability to anchor and eat blocks as a run defender. Size is below average for a top defensive line prospect, but the film and overall skill set makes him one of the top prospects at the position in the cycle entering his senior season.”

4. Myels Smith — Texas A&M

School: Inglewood (Calif.)

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 45

Scouting Summary: “A big space eater and could grow in to a true nose or play as a traditional tackle. Has a projectable 6-foot-3, 295 pound frame with room to add good weight. Put up huge numbers as a junior including 91 tackles, 30 for loss and 10 sacks. Quick off the ball and flashes one of the better get-offs in the country. More than just a straight line guy, shows some lateral quickness and plays on the other side of the line of scrimmage. Has strong hands, plays with good pad level and an active motor. Can physically overwhelm an opposing guard/center with his size and power and has been one of the state’s more productive tackles since he was a freshman.”

5. Ben’Jarvius Shumaker — Ole Miss

School: Choctaw County (Miss.)

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 54

Scouting Summary: “Shumaker is on the short list when talking about the top interior defensive lineman in the country. Had a big junior season, totaling 69 tackles (17 for loss), 7 sacks and two forced fumbles. Very strong, especially in his lower half and can take on double teams and still get a push. Gets off the ball well, shows an active motor and lives on the other side of the line of scrimmage. Can win with speed and power and has the ability to dominate at the point of attack. Plays high at times and will need some technical work like most high school interior lineman but very high ceiling and projects as a high impact player at the Power 4 level.”

Other top defensive line prospects in the 2027 Rivals300

6. Marcus Fakatou

7. Karlos May

8. Xavier Muhammad – Michigan

9. Raiden Cook – Houston

10. Stanley Montgomery – Penn State

11. Seth Tillman

12. Kasi Currie

13. Donivan Moore – Auburn

14. Jamar Thompson

15. Ezekiel Ayangbile – Miami

16. Alifeleti Tuihalamaka – USC

17. K’Adrian Redmond – Texas Tech

18. Elijah Patmon – Texas A&M

19. Reinaldo Perez – Indiana

20. Zahmar Tookes – Florida